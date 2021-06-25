Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh to topline SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys

Jim Sarbh as Homi J Bhabha from SonyLIV series Rocket Boys (Photo credit: Jim Sarbh/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

SonyLIV, which is presently riding high on the huge success of its recently launched political drama series Maharani (2021), is set to bring yet another exciting streaming show for viewers.

Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh headline its forthcoming series Rocket Boys, based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. It also revealed the first look of the show.

Jim Sarbh, whose credits include such blockbusters as Neerja (2016) and Padmaavat (2018), plays Homi J Bhabha in the series, while Ishwak Singh is set to play Vikram Sarabhai.

“Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was,” Sarbh said in a statement, adding, “His dedication to scientific process and discovery, not least of which are his legacy of world-class scientific institutions, his notes on art and culture, and his ability to have a good laugh, make him a delicious character to play.”

Ishwak Singh, who shot to fame with the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok (2020), said, “We often hear about biopics on sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the concept of Rocket Boys, on the life of India’s science heroes, really grabbed my attention when I heard the script for the first time.”

He added, “It is delightful for an artiste to portray a character that is so iconic and deeply rooted in the country’s history. At the same time, it is a huge responsibility. I hope I have been able to do justice to the role of Vikram Sarabhai, who initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India. It has been a wholesome experience to work on this show.”

Created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is directed by Abhay Pannu.

The premiere date of Rocket Boys is yet to be announced.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.