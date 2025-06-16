Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jay Sean to headline Middlesbrough Mela’s first-ever evening concert for its 35th anniversary

The pop icon will lead the Mela’s first-ever evening concert as the festival expects a record turnout this August.

Jay Sean

Jay Sean is confirmed as the headline act for Middlesbrough Mela 2025

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Chart-topping singer Jay Sean has been announced as the headline performer for this year’s Middlesbrough Mela, and he’s set to bring the party after dark. In a historic first, the 2025 edition of the UK’s longest-running multicultural festival will introduce a Saturday evening concert headlined by the Down hitmaker, marking a major moment in the Mela’s 35-year legacy.

The festival, which takes place on 16 and 17 August at Middlesbrough’s Albert Park, expects over 50,000 visitors across the weekend. But all eyes will be on Saturday night, when the park transforms into a concert-style arena from 6pm onwards, with Jay Sean taking the stage in a ticketed evening slot curated by BBC Asian Network presenters.

Fans are expected to travel nationwide for Jay Sean’s UK exclusive performance


South Asian trailblazer returns to UK stage

Jay Sean, widely regarded as one of the most successful British Asian artists of all time, made history by becoming the first South Asian artist to top the US Billboard Hot 100. His chart dominance in both the UK and US in the late 2000s helped redefine South Asian representation in mainstream pop.

In 2024, he launched his own record label, 3AM Entertainment, under Virgin Music Group to champion emerging South Asian talent. Now, his return to UK stages for this exclusive Middlesbrough Mela performance has created major buzz, with organisers expecting fans to travel from all corners of the country.

The 35th edition of Middlesbrough Mela promises music food and cultural festivities


Festival Director Kash Patel called Jay Sean’s appearance “a game-changer” and said it reflects the energy and cultural pride that the Mela has come to represent. “Jay Sean’s legacy goes beyond music. He’s inspired generations of British Asians. Having him here is a proud moment for Middlesbrough,” he added.

The first wave of discounted tickets, priced at £15 (₹1,600) plus booking fee, is now live exclusively for Tees Valley residents, with general sales to follow. VIP Golden Circle packages, offering perks like fast-track entry, priority viewing, and complimentary food and fairground rides, are also available via the official Middlesbrough Mela website and Skiddle.

Jay Sean is confirmed as the headline act for Middlesbrough Mela 2025


The Mela’s free daytime programme remains packed with live music, dance, street food, shopping stalls, a funfair, and activities for all ages. Community members, performers, and local businesses are also invited to get involved through stalls, advertising, or volunteering.

For more details: www.middlesbroughmela.co.uk

albert parkcharttopping singercultural prideheadline performermiddlesbrough melamulticultural festivalsaturday evening concertsouth asian trailblazeruk exclusive performancejay sean

Related News

Nicholas Galitzine
Entertainment

Nicholas Galitzine shocks fans with He-Man body reveal as ‘Masters of the Universe’ wraps filming

Arun Srinivas
Business

Arun Srinivas steps up as Meta’s Managing Director for India

Al Pacino greets Pope Leo XIV during their private meeting
Entertainment

Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican in historic first for Hollywood and the Catholic Church

More For You

Karisma Kapoor

The couple were married from 2003 to 2016 and have two children

NavaBharath

How much could Karisma Kapoor’s children inherit from Sunjay Kapur’s £980 million fortune?

The sudden death of billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur at the age of 53 has raised questions over the future of his vast wealth and who stands to inherit it. Best known in the public eye for his marriage to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Kapur leaves behind a family spread across three marriages — including two children with Kapoor.

Global business, personal fortune

Kapur was the chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, commonly known as Sona Comstar, a global automotive components firm headquartered in Gurugram, India. He took charge of the company after the death of his father Dr Surinder Kapur in 2015 and steered it to significant success, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company was listed on the Indian stock exchange in 2021 and is now valued at approximately £2.95 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aamir Khan Rejects Love Jihad Narrative, Defends Family

Aamir Khan addresses love jihad allegations and shares rare details about his family

Getty Images

Aamir Khan shuts down love jihad narrative says daughter and sisters married Hindus out of love

In the lead-up to his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has addressed a long-standing controversy that has trailed him for years: allegations that his 2014 film PK promoted ‘love jihad’ and disrespected religion. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor finally offered his side of the story, calling the accusations “baseless” and “misinformed”.

“When two people fall in love and decide to marry, it’s not a conspiracy. It’s a human connection,” Aamir said, firmly rejecting the label of ‘love jihad’.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kantara 2

5 moments from the Kantara 2 shoot that shocked fans and halted filming

Instagram/hombalefilms

5 reasons ‘Kantara 2’s shoot feels like a real-life thriller with one shocking disaster after another

The shoot of Kantara 2 has been anything but smooth. What was meant to be a spiritual sequel to one of Kannada cinema’s biggest hits has instead been plagued by a series of disturbing incidents, including a drowning, a boat capsizing with Rishab Shetty on board, and even environmental fines. While the production team insists filming is on track, the number of on-set mishaps has left fans concerned and questioning the safety standards behind the camera. Here's a timeline of five serious events that disrupted the shoot.


The timeline of trouble:

The overturned bus (25 November 2024)

A minibus ferrying around 20 junior artists back from set rolled over near Jadkal, Karnataka. Initial reports pointed to injuries. Hombale Films quickly countered, insisting it wasn’t their official transport and no one was seriously hurt. Filming pushed ahead almost immediately. The conflicting accounts left questions hanging about crew safety during transit.

A lunch break tragedy (7–8 May 2025)

The shoot took its darkest turn during a break at the Kollur Souparnika River location. Junior artist M.F. Kapil, just 24, went for a swim off-duty. Strong currents swept him away. Hours later, his body was recovered. Production halted. While the makers stressed this happened off-set and was a "personal accident," the death of a young crew member cast a long shadow over the production. A police probe followed.

Off-set losses (May–June 2025)

Within weeks, two more deaths struck, though not directly tied to set conditions. Comedian Rakesh Pujare succumbed to a cardiac arrest in May. Then, in June, mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju collapsed on set with chest pain, dying en route to the hospital. While health-related, each incident highlighted the importance of on-call medical support.

Massive set destruction & environmental fines (Early 2025)

Months before the drownings and boat capsize, the team faced a different kind of blow. A massive, expensive set built for the film was utterly destroyed by fierce, unexpected storms and relentless rain. To compound the problem, the crew later drew flak and fines from forest officials, accused of disrupting habitats and illegally dumping waste during their work.

Boat capsize at Mani Reservoir (16 June 2025)

The most recent jolt came with the boat capsizing incident at the Mani Dam reservoir. While filming a scene, the vessel, overloaded with Shetty and crew, overturned, plunging everyone into the water. Shallow depths prevented fatalities, but equipment was lost, production stopped, and safety protocols came under intense scrutiny. Police are investigating overloading as a likely cause.


Looking ahead

Each setback, from overturned vehicles to environmental pushback and sudden fatalities, has tested Kantara 2’s planners and crew. While no further fatalities have occurred since 15 June, production delays and budget increases are almost inevitable. The team now faces the dual task of maintaining its ambitious 2 October 2025 release date while ensuring every member can work without fearing for their safety.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Brown jokes

The tour will continue with stadium shows in Birmingham and Glasgow

Getty Images

Chris Brown jokes about jail stay during Manchester gig: ‘It was really nice’

US singer Chris Brown launched the UK leg of his Breezy Bowl XX tour in Manchester on Sunday, just days before he is due in court over a grievous bodily harm (GBH) charge. The 36-year-old artist performed at the Co-op Live arena, marking his 20th year in the music industry.

Brown was arrested in Greater Manchester last month in connection with an alleged assault during a previous visit to the UK in 2023. He is accused of attacking a music producer with a tequila bottle at a nightclub in London. The incident is said to have taken place during his last UK tour. Brown has been charged with GBH and is currently on bail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber

Fans express concern over Bieber’s intense Instagram updates

Getty Images

Justin Bieber’s cryptic father’s Day posts and paparazzi outburst spark concern among fans

Bieber posted over a dozen updates in a matter of hours, many of them laced with frustration. One post read, “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho,” while another simply stated, “quit f–ing with me. I’m really not the one.” Accompanying the messages were moody selfies and a video of him silently shaking his head with the caption “how I feel about you.”

The timing raised even more eyebrows. Just days earlier, Justin had an angry confrontation with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu. When one photographer wished him a happy Father’s Day, Bieber snapped: “You don’t go to people you don’t know and say sh–t out of nowhere with a camera in their face.” He went on to say, “I’m a father. I’m a dad. You guys are on private property.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc