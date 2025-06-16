Jay Sean to headline Middlesbrough Mela’s first-ever evening concert for its 35th anniversary

Chart-topping singer Jay Sean has been announced as the headline performer for this year’s Middlesbrough Mela, and he’s set to bring the party after dark. In a historic first, the 2025 edition of the UK’s longest-running multicultural festival will introduce a Saturday evening concert headlined by the Down hitmaker, marking a major moment in the Mela’s 35-year legacy.

The festival, which takes place on 16 and 17 August at Middlesbrough’s Albert Park, expects over 50,000 visitors across the weekend. But all eyes will be on Saturday night, when the park transforms into a concert-style arena from 6pm onwards, with Jay Sean taking the stage in a ticketed evening slot curated by BBC Asian Network presenters.

Fans are expected to travel nationwide for Jay Sean’s UK exclusive performance





South Asian trailblazer returns to UK stage

Jay Sean, widely regarded as one of the most successful British Asian artists of all time, made history by becoming the first South Asian artist to top the US Billboard Hot 100. His chart dominance in both the UK and US in the late 2000s helped redefine South Asian representation in mainstream pop.

In 2024, he launched his own record label, 3AM Entertainment, under Virgin Music Group to champion emerging South Asian talent. Now, his return to UK stages for this exclusive Middlesbrough Mela performance has created major buzz, with organisers expecting fans to travel from all corners of the country.

The 35th edition of Middlesbrough Mela promises music food and cultural festivities





Festival Director Kash Patel called Jay Sean’s appearance “a game-changer” and said it reflects the energy and cultural pride that the Mela has come to represent. “Jay Sean’s legacy goes beyond music. He’s inspired generations of British Asians. Having him here is a proud moment for Middlesbrough,” he added.

The first wave of discounted tickets, priced at £15 (₹1,600) plus booking fee, is now live exclusively for Tees Valley residents, with general sales to follow. VIP Golden Circle packages, offering perks like fast-track entry, priority viewing, and complimentary food and fairground rides, are also available via the official Middlesbrough Mela website and Skiddle.

Jay Sean is confirmed as the headline act for Middlesbrough Mela 2025





The Mela’s free daytime programme remains packed with live music, dance, street food, shopping stalls, a funfair, and activities for all ages. Community members, performers, and local businesses are also invited to get involved through stalls, advertising, or volunteering.

For more details: www.middlesbroughmela.co.uk