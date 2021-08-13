Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl completes 1 year

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) was one of the first few high-profile Bollywood films which premiered directly on streaming media platforms in the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by debutant Sharan Sharma, the biographical drama clocked 1 year of its release on 12th August.

Janhvi Kapoor, who played the titular role in the film, got extremely nostalgic as the film turned one. She took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude to director Sharan Sharma and former Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film is inspired by the life of the pilot, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

“Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I am so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan ma’am for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do,” the actress wrote.

She added, “And Sharry, for recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for. You made trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting, and that was more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for.”

Janhvi Kapoor next will be seen in Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The actress also headlines Dharma Productions’ much-talked-about film Dostana 2. She recently started shooting for ZEE Studios’ Mili, the official remake of the successful Malayalam-language film Helen (2019). Her father is the co-producer of the film.

