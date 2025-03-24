Skip to content
Jake Paul engaged to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam, A love story built on shared ambitions

Jake Paul & Jutta Leerdam

From DMs to "I Do"

By Gayathri KallukaranMar 24, 2025
Jake Paul, the YouTube star turned professional boxer, has announced his engagement to Dutch Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. The couple revealed the news on Saturday through a joint Instagram post, where they shared details and photos of the proposal, which took place the previous day.

The proposal was set against a scenic backdrop, with white flowers and candles adding a romantic touch. Leerdam appeared surprised as she covered her mouth in one of the images. In another, she was captured jumping up and down in excitement. A further photo showed her extending her hand towards the camera, proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Both Paul and Leerdam were dressed in all-white outfits for the occasion, which concluded with them celebrating the engagement by throwing flower petals into the air and sharing a kiss. "We’re engaged," Paul wrote in the Instagram caption, adding, "We can’t wait to spend forever together."

The celebrations continued on Sunday when the pair shared a video of the proposal on social media. The video, accompanied by Lana Del Rey’s song "Young and Beautiful," captured the couple’s special moment and was captioned by Paul as “The most magical day of our lives,” with the proposal date, March 21, 2025, included.

A relationship that began online

Paul and Leerdam first connected in 2023, when Paul reached out to her via Instagram direct messages. He had invited the speed skater onto his podcast, and the two soon began a relationship. Their romance became official later that same year when Paul posted photos of them holding hands on Instagram, with the caption, “I’m Dutch now,” tagging Leerdam.

The couple quickly became a well-known pair, with fans following their journey closely. Paul, who has made a successful transition from YouTube to professional boxing, has spoken openly about his ambitions, both in his personal life and career. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last October, he expressed his hopes for himself and Leerdam to achieve success simultaneously in their respective fields.

Shared ambitions for the future

In the interview, Paul spoke of a future where he would claim the world cruiserweight boxing title at the same time Leerdam, who currently holds an Olympic silver medal, wins gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. "In two years, Jutta gets a gold medal and I win the world championship. We’d be world champions at the same time," Paul said.

Leerdam, known for her athletic prowess and determination, echoed this sentiment in the same interview, expressing pride in her fiancé's progress. "The progression Jake has made is not normal," she said. "Other athletes make a few percentage points of progress a year, if at all. Jake makes so much in a year. So I do trust his skills. I’m very proud of him."

The couple's shared drive and ambition have been a prominent feature of their relationship, with both partners aiming to push each other to achieve their best. This mutual support was evident when Leerdam attended Paul’s fight against former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. The highly anticipated Netflix-streamed event attracted a record 108 million viewers, making it the most-watched sporting event on a streaming platform at the time. Despite technical glitches, Paul secured victory in the fight, further bolstering his career as a professional boxer.

Upcoming reality show featuring the couple

In addition to their sporting pursuits, both Paul and Leerdam will be appearing in the upcoming Max reality show, Paul American. The series, set to debut on Thursday, will feature the lives of Jake Paul, his brother Logan Paul, and their fiancées. Jutta Leerdam will star alongside Jake, while Logan’s fiancée Nina Agdal will also be a central figure in the show.

The trailer for the series highlights the couple's dynamic, with Leerdam saying of her relationship with Paul, “We both want to become champions. We bring out the best in each other.”

A bright future together

With their engagement now official, Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are looking ahead to their future together. Their shared ambitions, both personal and professional, continue to inspire their fans. As they prepare for their upcoming wedding and focus on their respective careers, the couple remains determined to achieve their goals, both as individuals and as partners.

For now, their followers will be able to enjoy an inside look at their lives through the new reality show and celebrate their engagement as they take this next step in their journey together.

