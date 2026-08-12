Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Jaguar’s Type 01 interior drops the rear window and conventional mirror in its biggest brand reset yet

The four-seat EV drops the rear window, the rear-view mirror and the passenger screen. It's the car parent company Tata is staking Jaguar's entire future on

Jaguar Type 01

Jaguar’s Type 01 features a radically reworked cabin as the brand prepares to relaunch itself as an electric luxury marque

X handle
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseAug 12, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Jaguar has revealed official interior images of the production Type 01, ahead of a full unveiling on 6 October in New York.
  • The car has no rear window, no conventional rear-view mirror, and a full-length "central spine" running through the cabin.
  • Type 01 is expected to start around $130,000, and it's the car Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover is relying on to relaunch Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand.

There's no rear window in the new Jaguar. No mirror bolted to the windscreen either. Look for a central touchscreen and you won't find one there. What Jaguar has built instead is a car that removes almost everything a driver expects to see, then dares you to call that a downgrade.

That car is the Type 01, and Jaguar has just shown its interior for the first time without camouflage, ahead of a full unveiling on 6 October in New York. It's a bigger moment than one car launch usually is. Type 01 is what Jaguar's Indian owner, Tata Motors, is depending on to justify one of the most drastic calls in the company's history: pausing Jaguar's entire legacy lineup, sales included, to relaunch the brand from nothing as an electric-only, ultra-premium marque.

Get this car wrong, and there's no fallback range sitting behind it to fall back on.

A cabin built to match a divisive exterior

The interior traces straight back to the Type 00 concept Jaguar unveiled in "Miami Pink" at Miami Art Week in 2024, a car that split opinion so sharply online that "Copy Nothing", Jaguar's own rebrand tagline, briefly became a punchline aimed right back at the brand. The production cabin hasn't backed away from any of it. A dramatic full-length central spine, which Jaguar calls a "signature art piece," runs the length of the car. Four individual seats replace a traditional bench. Most functions stay hidden until needed, under what the brand calls "technology on demand."

Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover isn't shying away from the reaction either. "Unmistakable from every angle," he said of the car, adding: "the interior is no different." That's as close to owning the controversy as a car company gets.

So what replaces all the things Jaguar took out? Not much, on purpose. There's a curved digital instrument cluster ahead of a two-spoke steering wheel, and a small vertical touchscreen lower on the dash for climate and audio. No passenger screen. No sprawling central display. Where most premium EVs are piling on screens, Jaguar has gone the other way entirely.

The missing mirror is the detail people keep coming back to. In its place sits a "ClearSight Rear View Display," a screen built into the base of the windscreen, positioned deliberately level with the door mirrors so a driver's eyes don't have to travel far to use it. Jaguar's reasoning is that it keeps attention forward. Whether owners agree once they're actually driving one is a different question, and one nobody outside Jaguar has answered yet.

Underneath the design statement, there's real firepower. Reports point to around 1,000 horsepower on the range-topping version, with 0-62mph arriving in roughly 3.3 seconds. Pricing is expected to start near $130,000, a figure that puts Type 01 somewhere Jaguar has rarely gone before, outside a handful of limited editions.

The bet sitting underneath the design

Jaguar Land Rover has belonged to India's Tata Motors since 2008, and Type 01 sits right at the centre of the biggest UK bet Tata has made in years. Most car makers ease an electric model in alongside the range that's already selling. JLR chose the opposite: wind down Jaguar's existing lineup first, then rebuild the brand around cars like this one. UK dealers have spent the best part of a year with little beyond leftover stock to sell while they wait for Type 01 to actually arrive in showrooms.

That's the part of this story that doesn't show up in a photo of a dashboard. Two more electric Jaguars are reportedly lined up to follow Type 01 fairly quickly. Which means how this exact car lands in October, loved, mocked, or somewhere uncomfortably in between, isn't just a verdict on one dashboard with no mirror. It's the first real read on whether Tata's biggest bet on British luxury actually pays off.

central spineinteriorjaguartataownedjaguar type 01
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Chandrasekaran-tata-sons
Featured

Chandrasekaran to step down as Tata chair amid rift

tata-motors-jlr
Business

JLR among firms supporting UK fast-track talent visa expansion

tata-steel-narendran-port-talbot
Business

Tata Steel UK seeks early power supply for electric furnace at Port Talbot

Lion-Breweries-india
Business

British brewer Lion returns to India after six decades

More For You

Burnham

Burnham said the strategy of an 'accumulation of smaller things' could help ease pressure on household finances.

Getty Images

Burnham says government will do what it can to cut business costs

THE GOVERNMENT will do what it can to help lower costs for businesses despite a "difficult financial outlook", prime minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio's 'Wake Up to Money' programme, Burnham said his government's budget, due on October 28, would look at business rates — a tax levied on shops, offices and other commercial premises — more broadly.

Keep ReadingShow less