Rural homes that boomed during Covid are now losing value faster than Britain’s wider property market

Buyer interest in English cottages has fallen 32 per cent since the first half of 2023.

Cottage values are falling even as average UK house prices have risen 1.3 per cent.

North Devon has seen the sharpest fall, with cottage values down 6.1 per cent.

The UK cottage market is losing some of the appeal that made countryside homes so sought-after during the pandemic, with buyer interest down 32 per cent since the first half of 2023, according to new analysis from Zoopla.

The change is beginning to show in prices and sales. Cottage sales agreed in the first half of 2026 were 13 per cent lower than in the same period of 2025, while the number of cottages listed for sale fell 9 per cent. The average cottage is now worth £321,641, down 0.3 per cent from August 2025.

That might not sound like a dramatic fall on its own. But cottages are moving in the opposite direction to the wider housing market, where average property prices have risen 1.3 per cent over the past year.

The contrast suggests this is not simply another soft patch for the UK housing market. The particular appeal of rural and coastal cottages appears to have cooled after several years of unusually strong demand.

During the pandemic, the combination of more flexible working, a desire for outdoor space and the rise of the so-called "cottagecore" trend helped turn rural living into a property obsession. The word "cottage" was the fourth most searched term on Zoopla in 2024.

That enthusiasm has since faded. Zoopla says higher mortgage rates, rising household costs and additional taxes on second homes have all changed the calculation for potential buyers.

The places that once attracted buyers are feeling it most

The shift becomes clearer in the areas that became particularly popular with second-home buyers.

In 18 of 24 second-home hotspots analysed by Zoopla, cottage values have fallen faster than standard residential properties in the same postcodes. Cottage values in those areas declined by an average of 1.4 per cent over the year, compared with a 0.4 per cent fall for all homes.

North Devon recorded the steepest decline. The average cottage value fell 6.1 per cent, from £350,494 to £329,118.

Ceredigion followed with a 6 per cent fall, while East Lindsey in Lincolnshire recorded a 5.7 per cent decline and the Isle of Wight saw values drop 5.1 per cent.

Cornwall, one of Britain's biggest markets for character cottages and second homes, has also started to lose some of its pandemic-era premium. Average cottage values there fell 1.3 per cent, from £302,203 to £298,182.

The Cotswolds and Devon have also recorded falls above the national cottage average.

The pattern matters because these are not places where the idea of owning a country cottage has suddenly disappeared. Rather, the price buyers are willing or able to pay for that lifestyle appears to have changed.

Mortgage costs are a major part of that calculation. Rates are considerably higher than they were during the pandemic, while second-home owners have also faced additional tax costs.

For someone buying a second home rather than a main residence, that combination can make a property that once looked like an attractive escape considerably more expensive to hold.

Buyers have more room to negotiate

The cooling in demand is changing the balance between buyers and sellers.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, reportedly said the market had shifted in favour of buyers, with reduced competition giving people searching for cottages in places such as Wales, Cornwall and the Lake District more negotiating power.

That could be particularly important for sellers who bought during the pandemic boom and are still pricing their homes based on what similar properties were worth several years ago.

Donnell reportedly advised sellers to price their properties according to current market conditions rather than the prices achieved three years ago, warning that homes priced too high could remain on the market for months.

There is another reason for buyers to be cautious, however. Falling average values do not mean every cottage is suddenly a bargain. Location, condition, access, running costs and whether a property can be used as a second home can all affect what buyers are prepared to pay.

The numbers instead point to a broader change in the market. The countryside cottage has gone from being one of the most searched-for property types to a segment where buyers have more choice and less competition.

For people who have been waiting for the pandemic-era premium to unwind, that could create opportunities. For owners hoping to sell at the prices seen during the rural property boom, the adjustment may be harder to ignore.