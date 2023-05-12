Website Logo
  • Friday, May 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Tata Motors’ profit soars on Jaguar Land Rover sales

The Mumbai-headquartered automaker posted a net profit of £525.65 million in the January-March quarter

Jaguar Land Rover saw revenues rise to £7.1 billion for the January-March quarter. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India’s Tata Motors reported better-than-expected profits for the first three months of the year on Friday (12), boosted by a strong performance at its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover and sales in the domestic market.

The Mumbai-headquartered automaker posted a net profit of Rs 54.08 billion (£525.65 million), compared to a net loss of Rs 10.33 bn (£100m) in the same period last year.

It was its second straight profitable quarter, prompting the passenger and commercial vehicle maker to declare its first dividend in almost seven years – Rs 2 (1.9p) per share.

The January to March period is the fourth quarter of the company’s accounting year and its annual profits were Rs 24.14 bn (£230m), against a huge Rs 114.4 bn (£1.11 bn) loss the previous year.

“The year ended on a strong note with all automotive verticals delivering robust performances leading to multiple all-time high achievements,” Tata Motors’ chief financial officer PB Balaji said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) saw revenues rise to £7.1 billion for the quarter, up 49 per cent year-on-year, on sales volumes 24 per cent higher.

Britain’s biggest carmaker said it expected “gradual improvements” in chip supplies to continue.

Revenues from Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business rose by 14.6 per cent for the period, with passenger vehicle revenues up 15.3 per cent.

Shares in Tata Motors closed 0.78 per cent higher in Mumbai trading ahead of the earnings announcement.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Lawmakers launch probe as food price inflation at 46-year high
PAKISTAN
Pakistan needs significantly more financing for bailout review: IMF
Business
Pakistan minister in the US eyes ‘green energy security’
UK
BoE lifts interest rate to 15-year high
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s deepening political crisis douses hopes for IMF relief
Business
Indian consumers’ growing appetite drives up UK export of this treat
INDIA
iPhone maker Foxconn buys large site in Bengaluru
INDIA
Apple bets on emerging markets like India to boost sales
INDIA
Go First, lessors lock horns as bankruptcy hearings begin
UK
Business conditions remain challenging in UK: Survey
INDIA
Adani Group firm concludes sale of Myanmar Port for £24m
INDIA
Indian minister says he wants to see ‘bigger presence of Boeing’ in the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW