Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probing agency for the second consecutive day

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Thursday for the second consecutive day in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

The 36-year-old actor had spent about eight hours at the agency’s office on Wednesday as she was questioned and her statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is continuing with the questioning on Thursday, official sources said.

Fernandez has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at least twice early this year in this case during which she was also confronted with Chandrashekhar. The agency suspects she is a “beneficiary” of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after coning and extorting money from some high-profile people. An associate of the actor was also grilled by the agency on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the actor had earlier said she was testifying before the agency as a witness. “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in the future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple,” the spokesperson had said in a statement in October.

On December 5, the ED had stopped Fernandez from flying abroad through the Mumbai airport. It asked her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe.

Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case.