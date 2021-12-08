Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probe agency in connection with money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case lodged against multimillionaire alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She recorded her statement as a witness in the case. Her questioning could prove a significant lead in the alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned by the ED in this case earlier also.

In evidence produced by the ED, financial transactions between Chandrasekar and Fernandez show a horse and a Persian cat among gifts worth approximately £100,170 given by Chandrashekar to Fernandez.

The actress was seen appearing at the ED office in Delhi around 11:00 today. She was recently stopped from leaving India due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) against her. She was quizzed at the Mumbai airport for hours and then let go.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday (December 4) filed a charge sheet under the PMLA Act naming a few Bollywood actors, including Fernandez, as witnesses. On Monday, the ED once again sent her summons to join the ongoing probe.

Fernandez, who was set to join Salman Khan for his Da-bangg tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will not be travelling for the concert. She has been dropped from the star line-up owing to her alleged association with Chandrashekhar. Reports suggest that Daisy Shah has replaced her.

