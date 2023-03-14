Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Jackky Bhagnani takes complete charge of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.

Jackky Bhagnani

By: Mohnish Singh

Jackky Bhagnani is currently fulfilling his duties as the producer for Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is presently being shot in Glasgow. Spearheading the entire production house and its upcoming ventures smoothly and in full command, Bhagnani is flourishing in the role of a producer.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of him behind the camera on the set of the film. He is not only physically present but also thoroughly involved in the process of his film. He writes “There’s no place I would rather be…
Jeena yahan marna yahan, iske siwa jaana kahan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has one of the most promising rosters for the year 2023. With Ganapath 1 in making and now Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in production, there are some more on the cards that are yet to be announced.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, this Pooja Entertainment action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates!

