It’s a wrap for Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba

Murtuza Iqbal







Last year in December, it was announced that Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be seen in a film titled Haseen Dillruba. The shooting of the movie kickstarted earlier this year, but due to the pandemic, it was stalled.

Finally, a few days ago, the shooting of the film resumed and now, it’s a wrap for the movie. Taapsee took to Instagram to inform everyone that the shooting of Haseen Dillruba has been wrapped up.

She posted, “अभी आँख में खटक रही हूँ तो क्या…. कभी तो दिल में धड़कूँगी 💁🏻‍♀️ One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ) Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na 😁 P.S – don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87 #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter.”







Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba was slated to hit the big screens in September this year. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.







Apart from Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has films like Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta in her kitty. Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen in films like 14 Phere, Love Hostel and Maanagaram remake.





