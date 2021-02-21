It’s a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

By Murtuza Iqbal







Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple has a son, Taimur Ali Khan, and today, they have been blessed with a baby boy again.

Last night, Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The actress' cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram to share the news. She posted on her Insta story, "Congratulations Bebo & Saif #Itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan."







Manish Malhotra also congratulated Saif and Kareena on his Insta story.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Twitter to congratulate Saifeena. He tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations from me n all of us at @MuktaArtsLtd to dear kareena n saif for arrival of blessed baby boy adding glorious smile to every one. My Special love n blessings @KareenaK_Khan @SaifOnline With lots of love."







Last year, while making the announcement about welcoming their second child, Saif and Kareena had given a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. – Saif and Kareena.”

When Taimur was born in 2016, Saif and Kareena revealed his face to the media upon their return home from the hospital. We wonder if they will do the same thing for their second child.






