  • Thursday, July 21, 2022
Ismail Mohamed, 24, charged over armed robbery of boxer Amir Khan

Ismail Mohamed will appear at the Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Amir Khan faces the media during a BOXXER press conference ahead of his fight against Kell Brook at Manchester Central Convention Complex on February 17, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A fourth man has been charged with the armed robbery of former world boxing champion Amir Khan in April, reports said.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, is accused of targetting Khan, his wife, Faryal Makhdoom and a friend when they left an east London restaurant. The boxer’s £72,000 watch was snatched by the gang.

Mohamed will appear at the Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (21), the MailOnline reported. He is the fourth person charged in connection with the robbery.

Earlier, north London natives Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, were remanded in custody. The trio will and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 4.

While all three of them are facing conspiracy charges, Campbell is also accused of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Khan, wearing his diamond-studded custom-made Franck Muller watch worth, had been photographed with a fan in Oxford Street hours before the robbery took place.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing. There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

According to the Metropolitan Police, on April 18 a car pulled up on the street near Khan. The court heard that a group of men jumped out before the boxer was threatened with a firearm and had his watch taken.

The Met said a 22-year-old man was arrested on July 4 on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On 13 May 2022, Khan announced retirement from boxing with a record of 34 wins from his 40 fights.

