Ishq Subhan Allah on ZEE TV gets an extension?

Weeks after India went into complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, several broadcasters pulled down their ongoing shows which were not performing well on TRP charts. The decision was taken to cut costs. And if industry insiders are to be believed, the trend will continue for some time.

There was much speculation that Creative Eye Limited and Essel Vision Productions’ popular show Ishq Subhan Allah, which airs on ZEE TV, was also getting terminated. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, the show will not go off-air. The makers have instead decided to give it an extension of one full year.

According to reports, Eisha Singh’s character Zara Siddiqui will be saved after she fell off a cliff. The actress had quit the show in October, 2019. She is expected to join the cast again. Tunisha Sharma will, however, make an exit from the show.

When asked if she is returning to play the character of Zara once again, Eisha informs a publication. “Since I have left the show, the channel has been wanting me to come back but the dates have been clashing with my other projects. Talks are on but nothing has been confirmed yet. And, I don’t get involved in all these things as my mother is taking care of it. But I will surely let you know if anything is confirmed.”

With the government giving permission to star film and television shoots, a number of shows have resumed production. Several shows are expected to follow suit in a couple of weeks. ZEE TV has recently announced that it will begin airing fresh episodes of shows from 13th July 2020. In fresh episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah in particular, the audience will witness a number of twists and turns in the story.