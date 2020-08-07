Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli to get a direct-to-digital release

Before the lockdown was announced in March, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were shooting for the film Khaali Peeli and only two days of the shoot were pending. Now, according to a report Mid-day, the makers are planning to shoot the film by end of this month and they are eyeing on a direct-to-digital release for the movie.

A source from the production team told the tabloid, “We have a few sequences remaining to be shot with Ishaan and Ananya. Director Maqbool Khan intends to film the portions around August 20 and is in the process of zeroing in on an indoor studio for the two-day shoot. The post-production work on the action thriller has been going on in full swing in the past few months.”

The source further added that producer Ali Abbas Zafar is already talking to streaming platforms. The source said, “Khaali Peeli is a typical masala entertainer. Ali sir has initiated talks with streaming platforms for its direct-to-web release.”

Talking about it, Ali told the tabloid, “We will be shooting in adherence with the safety guidelines. The film is otherwise edited and ready.”

Khaali Peeli was slated to hit the big screen on 12th June 2020, but due to the pandemic that didn’t happen. A lot of filmmakers are now planning a direct-to-digital release for their movies as currently there’s no confirmation when the theatres will reopen.