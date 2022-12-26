Is Salman Khan’s Twitter account hacked and put up for sale on the dark web? Deets inside!

With over 40 million followers on Twitter, Khan is the second most followed actor on the micro-blogging platform.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars that Indian cinema has ever produced. The actor, who kick-started his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than three decades now.

Khan is hugely popular on social media also. With over 40 million followers on Twitter, he is the second most followed actor on the micro-blogging platform. But what we are going to share further might alarm his fans on social media.

Several reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan’s Twitter account has been hacked. Yes, you read that absolutely right! As per reports, the superstar’s account has been hacked and put up on sale. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, American singer Charlie Puth and several other accounts belonging to high-profile people have been hacked, as per reports.

The hackers claim to have stolen the data of around 400 million Twitter users and have offered a deal to Twitter.

“I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private,” one of the hackers wrote in his post.

“Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users,” the hacker added. “Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scrapped) is to buy this data exclusively.”

The hackers also mentioned that they are open to dealing with any middleman.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with his forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also featuring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and others on the ensemble cast, the film is set to enter cinemas on April 21, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.