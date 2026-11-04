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Is Jack Sparrow returning? Johnny Depp hints at 'Pirates of the Caribbean' comeback

The actor says he would happily work with producer Jerry Bruckheimer again

Is Jack Sparrow returning? Johnny Depp hints at 'Pirates of the Caribbean' comeback

He played the eccentric pirate across all five instalments of the Disney franchise

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Johnny Depp says he would be open to reprising his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean film.
  • The actor says he would happily work with producer Jerry Bruckheimer again, describing their relationship as a deep friendship.
  • Bruckheimer has confirmed that a new Pirates of the Caribbean screenplay is in development, with discussions involving Depp.

Johnny Depp has hinted that he could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean film, revealing that he remains open to revisiting the iconic character under the right circumstances.

The actor, who played the eccentric pirate across all five instalments of the Disney franchise, recently discussed the possibility of a comeback during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said his involvement would depend on whether the next film could give the franchise a fitting conclusion.

"If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the 'Pirates' franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note," Depp said.

He also expressed his willingness to reunite with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been involved in the franchise since its beginning.

"I will go to work with (Jerry) Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn't matter… if it is Jerry. We have a deep friendship," the actor added.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 takes shape

Depp's comments come as discussions about another Pirates of the Caribbean film continue. Bruckheimer previously confirmed that a screenplay is in development and that conversations involving the actor have taken place.

"We're talking with Johnny (Depp), we're working on a screenplay, and trying to get this done," Bruckheimer said at the D23 event.

Although neither Depp's return nor a sixth film has been officially confirmed, the producer's comments have added to speculation about the franchise's future.

Johnny Depp's legacy as Jack Sparrow

Depp first played Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. He reprised the role in four sequels: Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The films follow Sparrow's adventures across the seas, combining pirate folklore, supernatural elements, hidden treasures and battles against formidable enemies.

The five instalments have collectively earned more than $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Dead Man's Chest and On Stranger Tides each crossed the $1 billion mark globally.

Sparrow remains one of Depp's most recognisable screen characters. His performance in the original film also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

For now, a return to the franchise remains a possibility rather than a confirmed project, but Depp's latest comments suggest he has not closed the door on Jack Sparrow just yet.

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