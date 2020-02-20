Is Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re on the lines of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal?

Imtiaz Ali made a movie titled Love Aaj Kal in 2009 starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie was about two love stories set in two different eras. This year also he helmed a film with the same name and showcased two love stories in two different eras.

Now, according to a report in a tabloid, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re is also set in two different eras. A source told the tabloid, “While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel.”

It is said that Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a double role in the film and will be romancing both the actors, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The source said, “It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from the rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay.”

Well, after reading what the source has stated, it clearly makes us wonder if Atrangi Re is on lines of Love Aaj Kal.

Aanand L Rai’s last release was Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero. The film had failed to impress the moviegoers and was a box office disaster.