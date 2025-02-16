Skip to content
Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan dies after fall at Thurles

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s (IHRB) chief medical officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh, confirmed his passing early Sunday morning.

Michael O’Sullivan

Over his career, Michael O’Sullivan rode 95 winners in Ireland and Britain, including 14 in Ireland and two in Britain this season. (Photo: X/@irishracing)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

IRISH jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died after sustaining injuries in a fall at Thurles, Ireland, on 6 February. The 24-year-old had been in an induced coma in intensive care at Cork University Hospital since the incident.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s (IHRB) chief medical officer, Dr Jennifer Pugh, confirmed his passing early Sunday morning, BBC reported.

“Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital,” she said.

O’Sullivan had been riding Wee Charlie for trainer Gerard O’Leary in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase when he fell at the final fence along with two other riders.

He received medical attention on the track before being airlifted to hospital. The race meeting was abandoned following the incident.

O’Sullivan’s first win under rules came in 2018 at Cork, and he turned professional in September 2022. He gained recognition in 2023 after winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale and the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty.

He was also crowned champion conditional in Ireland. Over his career, he rode 95 winners in Ireland and Britain, including 14 in Ireland and two in Britain this season.

His family made the decision to donate his organs. “In doing so, they made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families,” Pugh said.

As a mark of respect, Sunday’s Punchestown fixture and point-to-point events in Ireland were cancelled, BBC reported.

British Horseracing Authority acting chief executive Brant Dunshea expressed condolences, saying the tragedy had deeply impacted both the British and Irish racing communities.

