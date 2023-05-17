Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians on shaky ground in play-off race

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are the only franchise to have booked one of the four play-off places, with the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad now out of contention

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma (C) greets Lucknow Super Giant’ players after their win in the IPL cricket match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 16, 2023. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The IPL is hotting up with seven teams still in the hunt for play-off spots after five-time champions Mumbai Indians suffered a shock loss to Lucknow.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are the only franchise to have booked one of the four play-off places, with the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad now out of contention.

Mumbai’s five-run loss on Tuesday (16) at the hands of Marcus Stoinis and Mohsin Khan left them needing to win their remaining group fixture against Hyderabad, and they still need other results to go their way.

“We didn’t play well enough to win. There were moments we didn’t win. Unfortunate but we need to keep our heads high,” Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said after the defeat.

Rohit, who led Mumbai to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, said: “We have to come out and win that game (against Hyderabad on Sunday).”

The top two teams will play the first qualifier, with the winner heading straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser playing the winner of the “eliminator” between teams three and four in the second qualifier.

Lucknow, who made their IPL debut alongside Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat last year, have had a hot-and-cold season but a better run rate than Mumbai has kept them in contention for the top four even if they lose their final group game.

Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, led by M S Dhoni, who is believed to be playing his final season, looked like sailing into the next round but a shock defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders kept them waiting.

They need to win their final match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday to make the play-offs and possibly seal a top-two finish, but a loss will leave them at the mercy of other results.

Other teams in contention include Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, as well as the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings and Kolkata.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan unhappy about new ICC revenue model
Sports
IPL 2023: Kolkata down Chennai to keep play-off hopes alive
Sports
Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: PCB chairman
IPL
IPL 2023: Punjab, Lucknow boost play-off hopes, Delhi out
Sports
Pakistan appoints New Zealand’s Grant Bradburn as head coach
Sports
IPL 2023: ‘Don’t make me run,’ says 41-year-old Dhoni as Chennai down Delhi
Sports
Sam Billings urges cricketers to prioritise skin cancer prevention
Sports
Jofra Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury during IPL
Sports
Test cricket may become once-a-year events like the Wimbledon: Manoj Badale
Sports
IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy helps Kolkata to defeat Hyderabad
Sports
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone strikes form for Punjab Kings after injury woes
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism scandal: Cricket chiefs want guilty players fined
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW