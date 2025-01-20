Skip to content
Into the icy depths: Exploring Iceland's Langjökull Ice Tunnel

Opened in 2015, this unique attraction combines adventure, education, and engineering marvels, allowing visitors to explore the glacier’s blue-hued depths and witness its ancient icy layers

Into the icy depths: Exploring Iceland’s Langjökull Ice Tunnel

Langjökull is Iceland’s second-largest glacier

Vibhuti Pathak
By Vibhuti PathakJan 20, 2025

Nestled within Iceland’s majestic Langjökull Glacier, the man-made ice tunnel offers a breathtaking journey into the heart of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring creations. Opened in 2015, this unique attraction combines adventure, education, and engineering marvels, allowing visitors to explore the glacier’s blue-hued depths and witness its ancient icy layers. Whether you’re captivated by stunning natural beauty or curious about glacial history, this experience promises an unforgettable glimpse into Iceland’s frozen wonders.

History of Langjökull and the Ice Tunnel

Langjökull, Iceland’s second-largest glacier, spans an impressive 953 square kilometers and has been a defining feature of the country’s geography for millennia. The name “Langjökull” translates to “Long Glacier,” reflecting its elongated shape.

In recent years, Iceland’s commitment to sustainable tourism led to the creation of the man-made ice tunnel, offering visitors an unprecedented opportunity to explore the glacier’s interior. Opened in 2015, this tunnel was carefully crafted to preserve the glacier’s natural beauty while providing insights into its icy structure and history.

The project was a feat of engineering, designed to withstand the dynamic nature of the glacier. Today, it serves as both a tourist attraction and a platform for scientific study, providing a rare glimpse into the layers of ancient ice and the effects of climate change.

Overview of the experience

The Into the Glacier tour offers a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for travelers. It combines the thrill of exploring a remote glacier environment with the chance to descend into the icy depths of Langjökull’s tunnels. Visitors ride in specially modified glacier trucks, equipped to handle the challenging terrain, and journey across the vast expanse of ice.

Inside the glacier, you’ll witness stunning blue-hued ice and intricate formations that have been frozen for over a thousand years. The guided tour provides fascinating insights into glacier formation, history, and geology.

Beyond the glacier, the experience includes a stop at the breathtaking Hraunfossar waterfalls, which cascade through a wall of lava, and a lunch break in the picturesque town of Húsafell.

Location

Langjökull Glacier is situated in western Iceland, near the Borgarfjörður valley. It is approximately 2.5 hours from Reykjavík, making it an accessible yet remote destination for visitors. The ice tunnel itself is located high on the glacier, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.

Húsafell serves as the primary base for the tour, providing facilities and a starting point for the glacier exploration.

How to reach

Langjökull, travelers can drive from Reykjavík via Road 1, passing through Borgarnes, and then continue on Roads 50 and 518 to Húsafell. During winter (October to May), Road 550 is closed, so it is essential to follow the designated route. GPS coordinates for Húsafell are N64 41.950 W20 52.118.

For those who prefer not to drive, most tour operators, including Into the Glacier, offer pickup and drop-off services from Reykjavík. These packages include transportation, making the journey stress-free and convenient.

Plan your adventure

Whether you’re drawn by the allure of the glacier’s icy heart, the dramatic landscapes of Iceland, or the chance to learn about the planet’s natural history, Into the Glacier offers an unforgettable experience. From the history of Langjökull to the engineering marvel of its tunnels, this journey blends education, adventure, and awe-inspiring beauty.

