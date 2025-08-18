Skip to content
Gallery

Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

Entertainment

Bella Ramsey eyes Spider-Man role while planning another project with Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey says they could be the next Spider-Man

Getty Images
Entertainment

Bella Ramsey eyes Spider-Man role while planning another project with Pedro Pascal

Ian McKellen Hints Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Ian McKellen hints at Gandalf’s return during the Lord of the Rings panel in London

Getty Images/Newsbytes Screengrab
Entertainment

Ian McKellen Hints Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Terence Stamp

From Swinging London to Priscilla: 10 moments that defined Terence Stamp

Getty Images
Entertainment

From Cannes to Krypton: Terence Stamp’s 10 career milestones

Bad Omens 2025 tour

Bad Omens announce 2025 tour dates including London Alexandra Palace

Instagram/mddnco
Entertainment

Bad Omens set for biggest ever UK and Europe arena tour in 2025 with The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri

Roma Riaz
British Pakistani finalist Roma Riaz says she is fighting beauty stereotypes and girls’ illiteracy through Miss Universe Pakistan
Instagram/_romariaz/asiaburrillweddings
Entertainment

British Pakistani finalist Roma Riaz says she is fighting beauty stereotypes and girls’ illiteracy through Miss Universe Pakistan

South Asian Film Nights

Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Instagram/thesourcestratford/Netflix
Entertainment

Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Arts & Culture

Tarek Amin

A visual dialogue between flesh and spirit

Manzu Islam
Art & Culture

Tarek Amin's 'Echoes of Existence' showcases bodies caught in time and reaching for escape

Manzu Islam
Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality

Run it Agency
Art & Culture

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari for new single ‘Bees & Honey’

Rare Salvador Dali artwork

The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights

Cheffins Auctioneers
Art & Culture

Rare Salvador Dali artwork found in £150 house clearance buy expected to fetch £30,000

UTSAV festival Wales

UTSAV aims to become an annual celebration of Indian performing arts in Wales

Samarpan
Art & Culture

Samarpan brings UTSAV festival to Wales, celebrating Indian classical dance

Lifestyle

Delulu slang

The influence of internet and TikTok culture on modern English

iStock
Lifestyle

TikTok slang ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ enter Cambridge Dictionary alongside ‘tradwife’

Rekha Mistry blooms on Gardeners’ World as UK’s leading Asian gardening star

Rekha Mistry displays a colourful harvest from her kitchen plot

Lifestyle

Rekha Mistry blooms on Gardeners’ World as UK’s leading Asian gardening star

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth believed in using every platform to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV

Getty Images
Lifestyle

What's Elizabeth Taylor Martini - the cocktail launched to support the AIDS-free mission

Monica Seles

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago

Getty Images
Health

Tennis champion Monica Seles reveals living with myasthenia gravis

faulty knee implant NHS recall

Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery

iStock
Health

Faulty knee implant recalled after being used in over 10,000 NHS surgeries

