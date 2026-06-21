Indian missions organise International Yoga Day events worldwide

THOUSANDS of people took part in International Day of Yoga events across the world on Sunday as Indian missions organised programmes promoting the ancient practice and its role in health and well-being.

International Day of Yoga has been observed globally on June 21 every year since it was adopted by the United Nations in 2014. The theme for this year's celebrations was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing".

In China, around 400 people, including diplomats, academics, yoga practitioners and members of the Indian diaspora, attended celebrations organised by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai at the Bund Finance Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Pratik Mathur described yoga as India's gift to the world and highlighted its growing role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and active ageing, according to a statement issued by the consulate.

Mathur said yoga transcends national boundaries and continues to inspire millions around the world to adopt healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

The programme included a guided meditation session, a Manipuri dance performance, an Indian classical music recital and a demonstration of the benefits of yoga.

"A comprehensive yoga session incorporating breathing techniques, asanas and meditation was conducted for participants, emphasising the importance of regular practice in maintaining physical fitness, mental resilience and overall wellness, particularly in advancing age," the statement said.

In the US, hundreds of participants gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC for a yoga session organised by the Embassy of India.

"The Embassy of India marked #IDY2026 in Washington D.C. under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' — a reminder that yoga is for everyone, at every stage of life," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Washington also organised a series of events at venues including Dupont Circle and the World Bank with local communities, and set up an Ayurveda corner showcasing traditional wellness practices.

In Saudi Arabia, nearly 500 participants, including government officials, diplomats, schoolchildren and members of the Indian community, attended an International Day of Yoga event in Riyadh.

The session was led by Saudi women yoga instructors Sima Ghannam and Malak Almughira, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a post on X.

"The growing popularity of yoga in Saudi Arabia marks yet another milestone in India–Saudi Arabia cultural ties," it said.

In Japan, more than 2,100 yoga enthusiasts joined celebrations organised by the Indian Embassy at the historic Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple in Tokyo.

"Despite the rain, with the motto 'Yoga together, rain or shine!', the venue was filled with energy and smiles," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X.

In Canada, the Consulate General of India in Toronto marked the International Day of Yoga with a large gathering against the backdrop of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Around 800 participants, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, yoga practitioners, wellness organisations and community leaders, took part in the celebrations, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a social media post.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Mahavir Singhvi highlighted yoga's ability to transcend cultural, linguistic and national boundaries, bringing people together in a "shared pursuit of well-being and reaffirming its timeless relevance as a universal path to health, harmony and inner balance".

"Celebrating this year's theme — 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', a beautifully synchronised yoga session served as a powerful celebration of community, connection and collective well-being," the post said.

In Nepal, the Embassy of India, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust, organised a yoga demonstration near the Eternal Peace Flame and the Maya Devi Temple in the Lumbini Sanskritik area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More than 600 yoga enthusiasts took part in the event, which was attended by Lumbini Province Governor Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar.

Indian missions in several other countries also organised yoga sessions and events to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)