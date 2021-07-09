Website Logo
  • Friday, July 09, 2021
International cricket chief Sawhney out after inquiry: ICC

Manu Sawhney (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

By: SarwarAlam

The International Cricket Council said on Thursday that chief executive Manu Sawhney would be leaving after sources reported that an investigation had found evidence of misconduct.

Geoff Allardice will remain as acting CEO following the review of Sawhney’s actions and management conduct at the helm of cricket’s world governing body by the business consultancy PwC.

ICC officials have not said what allegations were made against Sawhney, but Indian media previously reported they involved the treatment of staff and some decisions.

Reports said there had also been clashes with the main ICC members from Australia, England and India over future events.

“The International Cricket Council today announced that chief executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Geoff Allardice will continue as Acting CEO supported by the leadership team working closely with the ICC Board.”

The ICC had wanted to use Sawhney’s experience to further boost its television revenues. He previously ran the ESPN Star Sports network that had major cricket deals as well as the Singapore Sports Hub.

Sawhney resigned as head of the Singapore sports and entertainment complex in 2017 following an internal complaint, Singapore media said, though the owners decided that no further action was warranted.

