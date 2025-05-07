"Utterly disgraced": Judge condemns Judicial Appointments Commission

A senior official who worked for the body which appoints judges in England, and accused of misleading a specialist court, should be questioned again and so should his then boss, a tribunal has heard.

Abbas Mithani KC is taking legal action against the Judicial Appointments Commission [JAC] and Information Commissioner’s Office [ICO] because they did not give him full disclosure to three freedom of information requests [FOI] he made.

He told the virtual tribunal hearing on Friday (2) that the ICO did not follow its own guidelines, and this allowed the JAC to hide information from the public.

It failed check whether the JAC had a “qualified person” to issue so called section 36 exemption notices (see comment), Mithani told the hearing.

The former designated civil judge for the West Midlands and Warwickshire wants the tribunal to allow him to question, among others, the former boss of the JAC, Dr Richard Jarvis, the former head of corporate services, Ian Thomson and senior ICO case officer, Helen Jarman.

The judge, Joseph Neville, famous for quoting Winnie the Pooh in one of his rulings, asked Mithani, “Let’s say he (Thomson) misled the tribunal, what is the consequence of its decision?”

Judge Abbas Mithani KC

Mithani responded, “If he is found to have misled the tribunal, and we say that he has, the tribunal has to consider whether anything he has said can be correct.

“How can you possibly say these exemptions applied at the time when you’ve (the JAC) conceded the point?

“Is there anything which you are saying is true?

“And that is an important point for me.”

Disgraced JAC

Mithani said that evidence of this only came to light after Eastern Eye received answers to its freedom of information requests sent in April 2023.

He said that under cross examination, Thomson had told a previous hearing that the JAC could not disclose certain information about those who had applied to become a judge if there were fewer than 10, because this would breach their privacy.

But the court heard that his boss had revealed information about even fewer individuals at the JAC to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) before Thomson had given evidence.

That information was never revealed to either the tribunal or Mithani, the judge heard.

“Judge, I want to put this behind me as I’m sure the JAC does, I’m sure the ICO does,” Mithani told the court.

“I’ve promised many of my colleagues that I will investigate this.

“Many of them here are so petrified of the JAC, they’ve decided not to give their names and addresses out.

“I’ve said to them I’d do the best I can to make it possible for the public to know how this utterly disgraced organisation, top-down, works.

Ian Thomson Pic: LinkedIn

“We have a chair person (Helen Pitcher) who doesn’t understand what the word conflict means.

“We have a head of corporate services (Thomson) quite happy to tell the tribunal untruths.

“And we have a former chief executive (Jarvis) who’s quite happy to allow that person to say one thing and then do exactly the opposite.”

Invalid opinion

Last summer, the justice secretary, Shabana Mahmood, concluded that Pitcher was not fit to head the Criminal Cases Review Commission, forcing her resignation.

Mithani also explained why he wanted to question Jarman.

“This alleged opinion (by Jarvis) post-dates the decision notice (ruling) issued by the information commissioner,” he contended.

Mithani explained that this action breached the FOIA, citing case law to promote his case.

“For the information commissioner to say they adopt the JAC’s position is, quite frankly, extraordinary.”

If someone had checked, Mithani continued, then the ICO’s decision notice should have said the JAC’s opinion was invalid.

“Because Ms Jarman finds herself in this embarrassing situation of simply not having complied with her own guidelines, we have this remarkable situation.

“The JAC says everything can be validated, all we (JAC) need to issue is another qualified person’s opinion even if that’s after the appeal (Mithani’s) was issued.

“That was a matter of pure law.”

Fractious hearing

Solicitor for the ICO, Richard Bailey, did not respond to Mithani’s accusations, but he did tell the judge that his organisation opposed Jarman being called as a witness.

But the JAC’s barrister, Natasha Simonsen, did reply on behalf of her client regarding claims of “bad faith and impropriety”.

“Those allegations are refuted in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

Natasha Simonsen

Simonsen countered that the JAC had dealt with Mithani’s claims when she had sent her written closing submissions to the tribunal in September 2023.

“It was put to Mr Thomson that he was lying, and Mr Thomson rejected that.

“I submitted in my written closing that there was no basis on which the tribunal could find that Mr Thomson was doing anything other than telling the truth.

“The JAC’s reliance on section 36 was upheld by the ICO.”

At one point the hearing became fractious after Mithani asked the judge to prevent Simonsen from interrupting him while he was speaking.

The JAC’s barrister later apologised.

The judge is now considering his decision.