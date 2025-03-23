Instructor jailed for relationship with Zara Aleena's killer

A WORKSHOP instructor at Belmarsh prison has been sentenced to nine months behind bars after having an inappropriate relationship with the man who murdered Zara Aleena, reports the Sunday Times.
Hayley Jones, 34, admitted misconduct in public office following her month-long involvement with Jordan McSweeney, 31, who is serving a life sentence for killing law graduate Aleena in June 2022.
Woolwich Crown Court heard that Jones and McSweeney engaged in intimate behaviour "on a daily basis" in a workshop backroom between March and April 2023. CCTV captured McSweeney "messing up her hair, patting or pinching her bottom and taking hold of her neck in both hands and pretending to throttle her."
Judge David Miller told Jones her actions "compromised prison discipline and the rehabilitative role of the prison system," adding: "You gave every indication that you were enjoying the relationship. You were clearly aware that what you were doing was inappropriate."
The relationship came to light when a colleague spotted the pair holding hands. When discovered, "they parted and Jones questioned whether she had anything on her forehead and McSweeney walked away very quickly," prosecutor Polly Dyer told the court.
A search of Jones's home revealed an "unlock list" for the workshop featuring McSweeney's name. Officers also found a poem written by McSweeney relating to "Muriel" – the same name displayed on Jones's personal key fob.
After being transferred to Long Lartin prison, McSweeney boasted in an intercepted letter about being "kicked out" of Belmarsh for his relationship with "the fat thing in the workshop." He claimed they had a ten-month sexual relationship, though police found no evidence to support these claims.
Defence barrister Rosalia Myttas-Perris said Jones had "below-average intelligence" and was "easily manipulated." She added: "It was always Mr McSweeney who initiated the inappropriate interactions. She previously reported him for making her feel uncomfortable but no action was taken."
McSweeney was initially charged with encouraging the misconduct but the case against him was dropped in November due to insufficient evidence.
McSweeney murdered 35-year-old Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, east London, beating her to death and sexually assaulting her. He was initially sentenced to a minimum of 38 years, later reduced to 33 years on appeal.
According to the report, Jones, from Strood in Kent, showed no emotion as she was sentenced.