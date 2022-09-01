Inspired by an acting dream

Making a Mark: Mitaali Nag

By: ASJAD NAZIR

Popular actress Mitaali Nag has played an interesting array of characters ever since she made a winning debut in acclaimed drama serial Afsar Bitiya in 2011.

The versatile small-sc­r­een star is currently playing a key role in hit se­rial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and delighting audiences around the world.

Eastern Eye caught up with the versatile performer able to take on any challenge, to discuss her TV journey, latest project, dream role, inspiration, and an interesting hidden fact.

How do you reflect on your exciting journey as an actress?

The life of an actor is full of ups and downs. I did go through times where I was not working but by God’s grace it was out of choice. I would say I got the dream break through Afsar

Bitiya and feel proud that people still remember the show and my performance in the serial.

How is the experience of working on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

It has been pretty thrilling. It’s my first time playing a character that’s not mentally normal. There is a thin line in being natural or a caricature when taking on a challenge like that. I make sure I don’t let Devi become caricature-like. I look forward to coming to work every day and being Devyani.

Is there any one moment from working on the show that has been the most special?

There was a time when I had decided to quit the show and it was all over the news. I was overwhelmed to see the love my fans poured in on me across social media. My Instagram used to be full of messages asking me not to leave and that how integral my character is for the show. It really touched me.

Why do you think the show has been so loved?

The story is always the top answer for this question. If the storyline is good, people will love the show. Then the way it is shot. Then comes the actors and then everything else, such as the performances, look and setup.

As an actress, what do you think is the secret of a great performance?

Convincing yourself is always the starting point. Then everything else falls into place.

Who would you say is your acting hero?

I can’t name just one. I look up to a lot of Indian and Hollywood actors.

What kind of content do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I enjoy comedy, romance, and suspense.

Do you have any kind of dream role?

It would be Alicia from (American serial) The Good Wife.

Tell us something that not many people would know about you?

I came to Mumbai to become a singer but ended up becoming an actress.

What inspires you?

People around me and their stories, be it my colleagues, family, or friends. Everyone has their own unique story and I get inspired by them.

Instagram: @mitaalinag