  Thursday, March 31, 2022
CRICKET

Injured Marsh to join IPL’s Delhi after Pakistan exit

Mitch Marsh (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh will join IPL side Delhi Capitals after being ruled out of the remaining limited-overs matches in Pakistan following a hip injury, his country said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old all-rounder was expected to play a key role in the three-match ODI series but missed Tuesday’s first game, won by the visitors.

“Marsh will leave the Australian squad in Pakistan to continue his recovery from a low-grade hip flexor injury and would not be available for remaining three matches,” Cricket Australia said.

Marsh will travel to India to link up with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period, the statement added.

“I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour,” Marsh said.

Australia were also hit by positive Covid-19 tests for two players — Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar — who will now also miss the on-going ODI series.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after a thumping 88-run win over Pakistan in the first match.

The remaining matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

Australia will also play a single Twenty20 international in Lahore on April 5.

The Indian Premier League, the world cricket’s most valuable tournament, began March 26 with an expanded 10 teams.

