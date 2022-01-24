Website Logo
INDIA

India’s Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching contingents

Workers fumigate Rajpath ahead of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THIS year’s Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces, a statement on Saturday said.

The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022), it said.

The mechanised columns of the Army will show one PT-76 tank, one Centurion tank, two MBT Arjun MK-I tanks, one APC TOPAS armoured personnel carriers, one BMP-I infantry fighting vehicle and two BMP-II infantry fighting vehicles, it stated.

One 75/24 Pack howitzer, two Dhanush howitzers, one PMS bridge-laying system, two Sarvatra bridge-laying systems, one HT-16 electronic warfare system, two Taran Shakti electronic warfare systems, one Tiger Cat missile system and two Akash missile systems will also be part of the mechanised columns.

The six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be of Rajput Regiment, Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Sikh Light Infantry, Army Ordnance Corps Regiment and Parachute Regiment, according to the statement.

One marching contingent each of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy will also participate in RDP-2022, the statement said.

From the central paramilitary forces, five marching contingents of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Border Security Force (BSF) will participate in the parade, it said.

Overall, there will be 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, central paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) along with 17 military bands, pipes and drum bands at the parade, it noted.

Two Param Vir Chakra and one Ashok Chakra awardees will also participate in this year’s parade.

The Republic Day Parade 2022 will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12 noon, it said.
Twenty-five tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade.

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, general officer commanding Delhi area, will be the parade commander and Major General Alok Kacker, chief of staff Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command of the parade, the statement said.

(PTI)

