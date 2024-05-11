  • Saturday, May 11, 2024
India’s cricket board searching for new men’s team head coach

“Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can,” Jay Shah, the secretary of India’s cricket board said.

By: Vivek Mishra

India’s cricket board is searching for a new coach for the men’s cricket team post the T20 World Cup in June, while also offering Rahul Dravid the chance to reapply.

Dravid, who took over as head coach in November 2021, received a short-term extension after his initial two-year contract ended following India’s loss in the ODI World Cup final last November.

“We will call for applications in the next few days,” stated Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) secretary in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can,” Shah said.

Shah clarified that the new coach would be contracted until the next ODI World Cup in 2027 and dismissed the idea of having different coaches for different formats.

“We are looking for a long-term coach for three years,” Shah mentioned, as reported by Indian media. “There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee’s (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide.”

India, who haven’t won an ICC (International Cricket Council) title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, aim to break the dry spell in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, starting June 2.

Rohit Sharma’s team will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 followed by a high-profile match against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

