Decline in Indian students applying to UK universities: Report

An analysis by the Office for Students (OfS), reveals a 20.4 per cent drop in Indian students issued confirmation of acceptance for studies between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The Indian National Students’ Association (INSA) UK attributes the decline to limited job prospects, changes in government policies, and safety concerns following recent anti-immigration riots. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN students are increasingly hesitant to apply to UK universities, a trend that aligns with financial difficulties in the higher education sector, according to a new report.

An analysis by the Office for Students (OfS), based on Home Office data, reveals a 20.4 per cent drop in Indian students issued confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) between 2022-23 and 2023-24. The numbers declined from 139,914 to 111,329.

The report, released on Friday, highlights broader challenges for UK universities reliant on international students, particularly from India, Nigeria, and Bangladesh. It notes an 11.8 per cent overall decline in sponsor acceptances for international students, with Indian and Nigerian students experiencing the sharpest drops—20.4 per cent and 44.6 per cent, respectively.

The Indian National Students’ Association (INSA) UK attributes the decline to limited job prospects, changes in government policies, and safety concerns following recent anti-immigration riots. “Students are not allowed to bring their partners to the UK under the new policy, and given the economic conditions here and recent rioting stories, unless the government addresses this issue, the outlook for UK universities is bleak,” said INSA UK President Amit Tiwari.

The OfS warns that these trends could have serious financial consequences for universities. It estimates a potential income reduction of GBP 3,445 million for the sector by 2025-26 and predicts that up to 72 per cent of providers could face deficits if no mitigating actions are taken.

Sanam Arora, chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, emphasised the role of multiple factors in the decline. “Many reasons contribute to the decline in numbers, including the Conservative ban on dependents, confusion around post-study work visa, increase in skilled worker salary thresholds, and an apparent lack of jobs in the UK,” she said.

Arora also pointed to misinformation and safety concerns affecting Indian students. She called on universities to improve communication and invest in employability support to remain competitive and address these issues.

(With inputs from PTI)