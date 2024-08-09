Indian students continue to lead in UK enrolments

Concerns are rising among UK universities that recent far-right riots and tightened visa rules might deter international students, particularly from India. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN students have consistently led the rankings as the largest group of international students at UK universities, a trend reaffirmed by last year’s enrolment figures. This dominance persists even as overall migration to the UK declines due to stricter visa regulations.

According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data released on Thursday (8), India sent more students to the UK than any other country in 2022-23 and accounted for 26 per cent of all students from outside the European Union (EU).

The number of Indian students in the UK has grown by 145,650 over the past five years since 2018-19. Universities UK International (UUKi) credits this rise to the Graduate Route visa, which allows students to stay in the UK for two years after graduation to work or search for jobs. The new Labour government has also supported this visa.

“We were delighted to see the secretary of state for education, Bridget Phillipson, affirm the UK’s commitment to retaining the Graduate visa alongside her message of support and welcome for international students,” UUKi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, concerns are rising among UK universities that recent far-right riots and tightened visa rules might deter international students, particularly from India, who had overtaken Chinese students in numbers last year.

New figures reveal that 173,000 Indian students were studying in the UK in 2022-23, marking a significant increase from 27,500 in 2018-19, reported the Times. During the period, the number of Chinese students rose from about 121,000 to 154,000.

However, university leaders fear that violent unrest and travel warnings from countries like India, Nigeria, and Hong Kong could dissuade students from attending UK universities this autumn.

One vice-chancellor highlighted the potential impact, noting: “The riots have no direct link to students, but travel warnings may influence decisions for those choosing between the UK, Canada, and Australia.”

UUKi added, “It has been heartening to see communities across the UK come out to show their support for each other, and against racism and xenophobia. We hope this positive response helps reassure current and potential international students that the UK welcomes and values diversity – and stands up to show it.”

In response to concerns about the riots, a Universities UK spokeswoman said, “Communities across the UK have shown solidarity against racism and xenophobia. We hope this reassures international students that the UK values diversity.”

The latest Home Office statistics, however, indicate that students and skilled workers applying for visas to the country have started to sharply fall.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, which is currently on an India-wide tour of eight cities concluding at the British Council in New Delhi over the weekend, struck a note of caution over this downward trend.

“The HESA figures are now two years out of date. It is critical that we don’t let these mask the current picture and ensure that the chaos and uncertainty that the review of the Graduate Route had led to, is now fully put to rest,” said NISAU UK founder and chair Sanam Arora.

Universities have noticed fewer applications from countries like Nigeria, partly due to recent rules limiting international students from bringing family members.

A Home Office spokesperson said,” Immigration brings many benefits to the UK, but it must be controlled and delivered through a fair system. We have set out a clear plan to bring down historically high levels of legal migration by tackling the root causes behind high international recruitment.

By linking immigration, labour market, and skills systems we will ensure we train up our homegrown workforce and address the shortage of skills.”

(with inputs from PTI)