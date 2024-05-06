Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; suspects at large

The Indian student was fatally attacked with a knife when he attempted to intervene in a dispute between students over rent.

Police are searching for Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, two brothers of Indian descent, in connection with the stabbing. (Photo credit: X/@VictoriaPolice)

By: Vivek Mishra

An Indian student studying for an MTech degree in Australia was stabbed to death during a confrontation among fellow Indian students. Police are currently seeking two Indian-origin brothers in connection with the incident.

Navjeet Sandhu, aged 22, was fatally attacked with a knife when he attempted to intervene in a dispute between Indian students over rent, as stated by his uncle, Yashvir, in Karnal, Haryana.

“Navjeet’s friend asked him to accompany him to his house to collect his belongings, where a scuffle broke out among the students. Navjeet tried to stop the fight and was stabbed in the chest,” said Yashvir.

Yashvir revealed that both Navjeet and the alleged assailant hail from Karnal. The family learned of the tragedy early Sunday morning.

Navjeet’s friend, who was also injured, is currently receiving medical attention.

“Navjeet was a brilliant student and was to join his family in July for vacations,” Yashvir said.

According to Yashvir, Navjeet had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago and his father, a farmer, had sold one-and-a-half acres of their land to fund his education.

“We urge the Government of India to help us to bring the body as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police are searching for Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, two brothers of Indian descent, in connection with the stabbing. Abhijeet, 26, and Robin, 27, are believed to be travelling in a stolen 2014 white Toyota Camry sedan.

The police statement indicated that the brothers were last seen in the Ormond area shortly after the incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday. Two men were found with stab wounds, and two other individuals reportedly fled the scene, the police said.

The police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

(PTI)