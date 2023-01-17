Website Logo
Indian Sarod maestro brothers Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayan Ali Bangash perform at Taj Rendezvous event series

The occasion saw the presence of members of Taj’s own private members club, Taj, The Chambers; notable guests from the community, and key delegates of the State Bank of India (UK).

By: Shubham Ghosh

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, renowned Indian classical Sarod players and brothers, presented an enthralling performance at Taj 51 Buckingham Palace, Suites and Residences on Wednesday (11) as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series.

The occasion was graced by members of Taj’s own private members club, Taj, The Chambers; notable guests from the community, and key delegates of the State Bank of India (UK).

Legendary Indian Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan (extreme right in front row) watches with his wife Subhalakshmi Barua Khan and other dignitaries a performance by their sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites and Residences as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series on January 11, 2023.

The Bangash brothers are the sons of India’s legendary Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, and have an incredible history of performing across the globe, and have played at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and at the Royal Albert Hall during the BBC Proms last year – to name just a few.

Amjad Ali Khan also attended the exclusive event as the guest of honour and gave the esteemed guests a pleasant surprise.

The family of legendary Indian Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan (third from left), including his wife Subhalakshmi Barua Khan and Sarod player sons Amaan Ali Bangash (second from left) and Ayaan Ali Bangash (left) being felicitated at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites and Residences as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series on January 11, 2023.

The classical stringed-instrument artists have recently been announced as Associate Artists at London’s Wigmore Hall, in advance of the Hall’s 120th anniversary celebrations. They joined fellow new Associate Artists such as Lawrence Power and Gweneth Ann Rand and are committed to a five-year relationship with the Hall, performing at least once every season.

Taj, The Chambers private event was sponsored by the State Bank of India (UK).

