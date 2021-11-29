Website Logo
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309

INDIA

Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram

India’s president Ramnath Kovind takes part in purnahuti, a ceremony dedicated to world peace and health, at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, north India.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S president Ramnath Kovind, his wife Savita and their daughter Swati concluded a two-day visit to the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, north India, on Monday (29).

Spiritual leader His Holiness (HH) Pujya Chidanand Saraswatiji (HH Pujya Muniji), the head of the ashram, presented the president and his family with a sacred sapling of the rudraksh tree to plant at Rashtrapati Bhavan, his official residence in New Delhi.

The rudraksh is Parmarth Niketan’s signature gift as trees give life and rudraksh trees are believed to give sacred life.

During his visit, the president and HH Pujya Muniji discussed programmes and initiatives taken up by Parmarth Niketan, the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance and the Divine Shakti Foundation.

Pujya Swamiji outlined efforts to tackle faecal sludge management, sustainable solid waste management, the development of a Rudraksha Van (forest of rudraksha trees) and Kedar Smriti Van (a forest in memory of those who lost their lives in the Kedarnath floods).

It is only the second time that a president has visited the ashram after Dr Rajendra Prasad was welcomed in 1953-1954.

HH Pujya Muniji said, “I am so glad to be able to share these new innovative technologies with our honourable president who is so dedicated and committed to protection of our water, our air and our natural environment. With his leadership, I know Bharat (India) will continue to become more and more green and eco-friendly.”

The president also met a group of teachers and students of the Divine Shakti Foundation’s free schools and women’s empowerment programmes as well as youth leaders from the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance’s LifeSkills Programme. He also met the team of volunteers who serve at the ashram.

The ceremonial head of state was presented a copy of Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati’s newly released best-selling memoir, “Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation.”

Upon their arrival last Sunday (28), the guests performed the purnahuti of the evening, a ceremony dedicated to world peace and health.

The family also took part in the sacred Ganga aarti as they waved oil lamps toward the flowing waters of the River Ganga. The ceremony concluded with the singing of India’s national anthem.

In her welcome address, Sadhvi Bhagawatiji noted how the president, as a child, had to walk eight km each way in order to attend school.

“That dedicated young man grew up to serve as a torchbearer for justice, equality and integrity for people of every race, religion, colour and caste,” Sadhvi Bhagawat said.

“His leadership – as an advocate for the Supreme Court, as governor of Bihar and as president of India – is one rooted in dedication to the welfare of all – sarve bhut hite ratah. And that is also the motto, mantra and mission here at Parmarth Niketan.”

HH Pujya Muniji invited the president to grace the 2022 International Yoga Festival in March next year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India steps up Covid testing for international flyers
INDIA
India’s Serum Institute resumes Covid-19 shot exports
INDIA
India tightens screening for new Covid-19 variant
News
Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife
INDIA
Survey: India has more women than men for first time
News
Network of fake social media profiles targeting Sikhs exposed
News
Covaxin shot 50 per cent effective at height of India infections, says study
News
Fall in Covid-19 testing worries Indian authorities
INDIA
India announces bill to ban private cryptocurrencies
News
Fears grow over dengue outbreak in India
News
Pratham wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for children’s education initiatives
News
Special Ganga Anthem launched at Parmarth Niketan ashram on Dev Diwali
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as new Twitter…
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a…
Judge issues arrest warrant for lawyer Soophia Khan
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Essex man jailed for money laundering
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE