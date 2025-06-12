From Hollywood to the Himalayas: Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati celebrates 25 years of renunciation

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, the International Director of Parmarth Niketan and President of the Divine Shakti Foundation, has marked 25 years since taking Sanyas Diksha—formal monastic initiation—on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh.
Silver jubilee event at Parmarth Niketan
The silver jubilee celebration took place on the Shri Rama Katha stage at Parmarth Niketan and was attended by prominent Indian saints and spiritual leaders. Among them were:
- Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, her Guru and initiator into Sanyas
- Pujya Swami Ramdevji
- Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rajendra Dasji
- Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ravindra Puriji
- Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetnanandji
- Pujya Sant Shri Murlidharji
- Pujya Acharya Balkrishanji
- Dr Chinmaya Pandya ji
- Shri Ajay Bhai ji
Their presence underscored the national and spiritual importance of the occasion.
An American journey into Indian spirituality
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sadhviji holds a PhD in psychology from Stanford University. She embraced Sanatana Dharma and the path of renunciation over two decades ago, and has since remained in India, dedicating her life to spiritual service and humanitarian work.
The camp provided care to hundreds of pilgrims, sadhus and residents of the Himalayan region
Over the years, she has become a respected voice for Indian spirituality on global platforms, speaking at the United Nations and international forums across six continents.
Global roles and spiritual outreach
Sadhviji holds several leadership positions in both spiritual and interfaith organisations:
- International Director, Parmarth Niketan
- Secretary-General, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance
- President, Divine Shakti Foundation
- Co-Chair, Multifaith Advisory Council to the UN
- Co-President, Religions for Peace
- Board Member, World Council of Religious Leaders
- Steering Committee Member, PaRD (Partnership for Religion and Sustainable Development)
- Director, International Yoga Festival, Parmarth Niketan
Her teachings, rooted in the Vedic tradition, are shared widely through books, satsangs, global lectures, and digital platforms. Her titles include Hollywood to the Himalayas and Come Home to Yourself.
Service through health and healing
To mark the occasion in the spirit of seva, a free multi-specialty medical camp was held in collaboration with Medanta Hospital. The camp provided care to hundreds of pilgrims, sadhus and residents of the Himalayan region.
Tributes from spiritual leaders
Several spiritual leaders offered their blessings and reflections on Sadhviji’s journey.
Pujya Swami Ramdevji said, “My spiritual sister Sadhvi Bhagawati is an embodiment of the divine Mother. She is a true testament to absolute devotion and dedication.”
Pujya Swami Rajendra Dasji remarked on the auspicious timing of the event
Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji praised her efforts on the Encyclopedia of Hinduism, which he noted will soon be available digitally. “She has become a lighthouse of this wisdom for so many seekers,” he added.
Pujya Swami Rajendra Dasji remarked on the auspicious timing of the event, coinciding with Jyeshtha Purnima, Kabir Jayanti and Saryu Jayanti. “Her every breath and every moment is in the seva of the nation,” he said.
Sadhviji, speaking at the event, said, “I truly don’t feel that I live in Bharat but that Bharat lives in me. It is not how much we have in life, but how much we are able to share, that makes us truly wealthy. It is not the external sadhan but the sadhana that truly matters.”
Sadhviji's journey from America to India represents more than a personal transformation
Pujya Sant Murlidharji described the day as Sadhviji’s “spiritual birthday”, while Acharya Balkrishnaji offered wishes for her continued health and seva.
Dr Chinmaya Pandya, representing the All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP), quoted Kabir Das and emphasised the significance of gurus in spiritual life. “Today we honour the light of her Guru in her life,” he said.
A bridge between East and West
Sadhviji’s journey from America to India represents more than a personal transformation. Her life stands as a bridge between East and West, science and spirituality, renunciation and service.
The event was livestreamed on the official YouTube channels of Parmarth Niketan and Sadhviji from 11:30 AM IST. Watch here.