Four Indian nationals deny entering UK illegally by claiming Afghan identity

FOUR Indian nationals accused of posing as Afghans to claim asylum in the UK have denied entering the country without valid clearance.
Gurbakhsh Singh, 72, his wife Ardet Kaur, 68, their son Guljeet Singh, 44, and his wife Kawaljeet Kaur, 37, are alleged to have entered the UK without passports or entry clearance after twice failing to obtain visas as Indian citizens before arriving in London on December 23, 2023, The Telegraph reported.
They were detained at Heathrow Airport and charged with seeking leave to enter the UK by deceptive means, allegedly claiming to be Afghan nationals.
At an earlier hearing, Kawaljeet Kaur denied two charges of entering the UK without valid clearance and a passport. The other three family members denied the same charges at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, assisted by an interpreter.
All four remain on unconditional bail. Their seven-day trial is scheduled to begin on February 2 next year. Judge Antony Dunne rejected a request for reporting restrictions.
