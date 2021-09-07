Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222

INDIA

Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’ for the vaccine

People queue up to get themselves inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai on September 7, 2021. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian court has ordered the government to offer a choice of a shorter four-week gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those paying for the shots, down from 12 to 16 weeks now.

India doubled the gap between doses of the locally-produced Covishield vaccine in May, to help stretch scarce supplies, so as to give at least one dose to 57 per cent of its 944 million adults. But just 17 per cent have been fully immunised.

In an order posted on its website on Monday (6), the high court in the southern state of Kerala ordered changes in the health ministry’s vaccine-booking platform to permit the choice, in line with that offered to those flying abroad.

“There is absolutely no reason why the same privilege shall not be extended to others who want early protection in connection with their employment, education, etc,” the court said.

In its remarks, the court drew a parallel with the government’s permission for those planning overseas travel to choose between early and better protection from Covid-19 infections.

The decision followed a plea by two garment companies with a total of more than 10,000 employees.

The court asked the government to enable scheduling of the second dose within four weeks of the first for those who want it, in line with the gap specified in initial vaccine protocols.

The health ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The ministry has said its decision for a wider gap between doses was based on scientific evidence that the step boosted protection. India’s immunisation campaign began in mid-January, with a four-week interval between two Covishield doses.

India has injected 698.4 million doses of vaccine. About a quarter of the supplies are sold, with the rest provided free.

India’s tally of infections stands at 33.1 million, boosted by 31,222 new cases in the past 24 hours, with daily deaths up 290 for a total of 441,042.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Young Indian women write to Modi to raise age for marriage
News
India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death of separatist leader
News
‘No direct terror threat to India’, says Shivshankar Menon on Taliban
News
Modi unveils coin to honour ISKCON founder’s 125th anniversary
News
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious necklace
News
Kashmir separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar
News
India: Officials accused of faking Covid deaths to pocket compensation
INDIA
Pollution likely to cut nine years of life expectancy of 40 per cent…
INDIA
‘History being erased’: Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp prompts outrage
News
Taliban opens diplomatic channels with India
INDIA
Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India
INDIA
India’s Covid vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
EXCLUSIVE: A “liftetime of opportunity missed”
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Criminalising a generation of Asians’
Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak: I knew I…
Lockdown weight gain put people at risk of type 2…
Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’…
Guantanamo 9/11 trial restarts; defendants include 2 Pakistanis