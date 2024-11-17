Three-year-old Indian chess prodigy sets world record

Anish Sarkar’s talent was discovered during a train ride to Agra

Magnus Carlsen poses with the world’s youngest chess player India’s Anish Sarkar during the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Kolkata on November 12, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, aged just three years and eight months, has made history as the youngest rated chess player ever.

From Kolkata, in eastern India, he recently achieved FIDE rating of 1555, surpassing many adult competitors and setting a benchmark in the chess community, reported the Times.

His journey began in an unexpected setting — a train ride to Agra. Fascinated by an older boy engrossed in a chess game, the young prodigy quickly picked up the basics and stunned onlookers by defeating his impromptu opponent.

This early spark led his parents, a mathematics teacher and a homemaker, to enrol him in Kolkata’s prestigious chess academy led by Indian grandmaster Dibyendu Barua.

Initially sceptical about coaching someone so young, Barua admitted he was taken aback by Anish’s extraordinary ability.

“When his parents insisted I meet him, I gave him a chess problem to solve. Not only did he solve it effortlessly, but he also challenged me with a problem of his own,” Barua was quoted as saying. The kid’s talent convinced Barua to make an exception and admit him into the academy, where his skills have since flourished.

Sarkar’s recent participation in the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Kolkata solidified his place in history. Competing against five rated players, the toddler displayed advanced techniques such as the “smothered mate” and the “double-rook sacrifice,” leaving seasoned players and spectators awestruck. Videos from the event highlight his calm, strategic approach, a quality rare even among adult competitors.

Alongside formal coaching, he hones his skills through GothamChess, a popular YouTube channel hosted by American chess master Levy Rozman. While his mother occasionally tries to steer him toward children’s shows like Peppa Pig, Sarkar remains steadfast in his devotion to chess.

His achievement comes amid a resurgence of interest in chess across India, the birthplace of the game. Recent milestones, such as Gukesh Dommaraju’s record-breaking win at the FIDE Candidates Tournament and India’s double-gold victory at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, have further cemented the nation’s dominance in the sport.

Young stars like Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi continue to inspire a new generation of players.

Despite the overwhelming praise, Barua and Sarkar’s parents are mindful of the potential challenges ahead.

“We’re proud but cautious,” said Barua. “Anish’s story is inspiring, but we must avoid putting undue pressure on him. His talent needs careful nurturing to ensure he enjoys the game without feeling burdened.”

According to the report, the child’s focus now remains on learning, growing, enjoying the game.