Website Logo
  • Friday, November 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

INDIA

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Indian businessman Anand Prakash Chouksey (L) poses along with visiting school children in front of a replica of the Taj Mahal at Burhanpur in India’s Madhya Pradesh state. (Photo by UMA SHANKAR MISHRA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A lovestruck and historically minded Indian husband has emulated the world’s most famous display of marital devotion by building for his wife a replica of the Taj Mahal.

The original “Monument to Love” was constructed on the orders of heartbroken Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz, in the 17th century.

Anand Prakash Chouksey’s beloved remains very much alive, and even helped consult on the project and his version of the marble wonder of the world, around one-third the size of the original.

“My wife’s only demand was for a meditation room. She’s a spiritual woman,” the 52-year-old businessman said.

“She says the dome creates a different environment and there is a lot of positive energy.”

The original Taj Mahal — dubbed a “teardrop on the cheek of time” by writer Rabindranath Tagore — is in Agra south of Delhi, however the new replica is 800 kilometres (500 miles) away in Burhanpur.

But the central Indian city is none other than the place where Mumtaz died while giving birth to her 14th child in June 1632, having accompanied Shah Jahan to quell a local revolt.

Mumtaz’s body was even initially buried there too, and according to locals Shah Jahan had at first wanted to build the Taj Mahal for her on the banks of the river Tapti.

“The soil structure back then was not suitable to build the Taj here that’s how it was decided to be built in Agra,” Chouksey explained.

The city is still home to the dilapidated remains of the palace where the royals lived, including a once-beautiful hammam or bathhouse built by Shah Jahan for his wife to relax in before she died.

Chouksey’s story has none of the tragedy and building his new home has taken him three years — a dozen less than the mausoleum that inspired it. It cost $200,000 to build.

“We used marble from Makrana to build the house, which is the same that was used to build the Taj Mahal,” he said.

Chouksey plans to mount an Indian flag on top of the main dome and add symbols from India’s most popular religions to the four minarets surrounding his new manor.

“We want to send a message of peace and religious harmony. There is a lot of hate around. Love solves all problems in life and Taj Mahal is a symbol of that.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Survey: India has more women than men for first time
News
Network of fake social media profiles targeting Sikhs exposed
News
Covaxin shot 50 per cent effective at height of India infections, says study
News
Fall in Covid-19 testing worries Indian authorities
INDIA
India announces bill to ban private cryptocurrencies
News
Fears grow over dengue outbreak in India
News
Pratham wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for children’s education initiatives
News
Special Ganga Anthem launched at Parmarth Niketan ashram on Dev Diwali
INDIA
UN criticises ‘disturbing’ arrest of rights activist in Indian Kashmir
News
Indian air force pilot and 2019 surgical airstrike hero gets Vir Chakra
INDIA
India has no Covid vaccine booster plan yet, sources say
News
Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Scottish MP Anum Qaisar ‘routinely faces Islamophobia online’
Murder probe after British Sikh Boy, 16, dies in Southall
WHO to assess new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa
Iyer hits ton on debut, New Zealand mount strong reply
Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife
UK launches £5m grant to support suicide prevention charities
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE