Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

CRICKET

Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut

On his first-class debut Sakibul Gani of Bihar made 341 in the Ranji Trophy.

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA’S Sakibul Gani became the first batsman in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first-class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

The 22-year-old walked out to the crease for Bihar on Friday (18) against Mizoram in Kolkata on Friday, the second day of their four-day match in the country’s premier red-ball competition.

By the time he was out 405 balls later he had plundered 56 fours and two sixes.

The right-hand batsman surpassed fellow Indian Ajay Rohera’s record of 267 not out for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.

Another Indian Amol Mazumdar stands third with his 260 for Bombay, now Mumbai, in 1994.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim – who comes from Bihar himself – lauded Gani’s effort and tweeted: “Scoring a triple ton is always special. It becomes an extraordinary innings when someone gets it on debut.”

Batting at number five, Gani put on a marathon stand of 538 with Babul Kumar, who made an unbeaten 229 – giving them a world record for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in first-class cricket.

Bihar declared their innings on 686 for five.

The first-class competition – named for Maharaja Ranjitsinhji, an Indian prince who played for England in the 1890s – had a delayed season start on Thursday (17) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Rohit named India’s Test captain
Sports
We see something different in Ravi Bishnoi: Rohit Sharma
Sports
Inglis, Maxwell power Australia to victory over Sri Lanka
CRICKET
India secure win in T20 series opener to keep Windies winless
CRICKET
England’s Mahmood relishing chance to make Test debut in West Indies
CRICKET
England must stop players from playing in IPL to improve Test side, says Arthur
CRICKET
‘Leave Virat alone’ as Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s poor form
HEADLINE STORY
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach
HEADLINE STORY
Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer
HEADLINE STORY
Khan ignites war of words with Kell Brook
HEADLINE STORY
ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches
Sports
Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in IPL auction
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
Air India wins nod to appeal against seizure ruling in…
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
Storm Eunice: 150,000 British homes still without power
Rohit named India’s Test captain
Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE