Website Logo
  • Monday, December 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian-American student crowned Miss India USA

Rijul Maini, a medical student from Michigan, won the title at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.

Rijul Maini (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rijul Maini, a medical student from Michigan, has been crowned Miss India USA 2023 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.

During the event, Sneha Nambiar from Massachusetts was declared Mrs India USA, and Saloni Rammohan from Pennsylvania won the title of Miss Teen India USA.

This year marks the 41st anniversary of the pageant which is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India. It was started by New York-based Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants.

Maini, a 24-year-old Indian-American, is a medical student and model. She aspires to be a surgeon and hopes to serve as a role model to women everywhere, a press release said.

Greeshma Bhat of Virginia was declared first runner-up and Ishita Pai Raikar of North Carolina was the second runner-up.

According to the organisers, 57 contestants from over 25 states participated in three different pageants – Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA, and Miss Teen India USA.

Winners of all three categories will be getting complimentary air tickets to take part in Miss- Mrs.-Teen India Worldwide organised by the same group.

“I am very much thankful to the Indian community around the world for their support over the years,” said Dharmatma Saran, founder and chairman of Worldwide Pageants.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Disney star Karan Brar comes out as bisexual
FILM
‘KGF’ star Yash announces his next
NEWS
‘First Act’ docuseries to capture journey of child actors
NEWS
‘Stolen’ to premiere at 28th Int Film Fest of Kerala
Entertainment
Binaiferr Kohli: Top-rated television triumph
NEWS
BAFTA announces its Breakthrough 2023 cohort
NEWS
Vir Das hosts party to celebrate Emmy win
TELEVISION
Trailer for docuseries ‘James May: Our Man in India’ out
NEWS
‘Dear Jassi’ wins Best Feature Film at Red Sea Int Film Fest
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show
NEWS
Junior Mehmood passes away
TELEVISION
Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW