Rajasthan’s Nandini Gupta wins Femina Miss India World 2023

Delhi’s Sherya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 1st Runner-up and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the 2nd Runner-up.

Nandini Gupta (Photo credit: Miss India Organisation/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 and will represent the country at the Miss World contest. Nandini, 19, who hails from Kota, was crowned the winner at the Grand Finale event on Saturday night in Imphal, Manipur.

Delhi’s Sherya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 2023 – 1st Runner-up, and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the 2nd Runner-up. The star-studded evening saw performances by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao, and Shivani Jadhav – dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also performed at the 59th edition of the event, hosted by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker.

The event featured multiple rounds of fashion sequences featuring the 30-state winners in a collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star, and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes.

The winners were selected by the panel featuring Femina Miss India Universe 2002 & mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director & writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and fashion designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.

Former Manipur state winners, Soibam Kanchan, Urmila Shagolsem, Maria Chanu Pangambam, and Angobi Chanu Loukrakpam were also present at the ceremony. The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 will air on Colors on May 14 at 10 am.