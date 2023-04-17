Website Logo
  • Monday, April 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Rajasthan’s Nandini Gupta wins Femina Miss India World 2023

Delhi’s Sherya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 1st Runner-up and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the 2nd Runner-up.

Nandini Gupta (Photo credit: Miss India Organisation/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 and will represent the country at the Miss World contest. Nandini, 19, who hails from Kota, was crowned the winner at the Grand Finale event on Saturday night in Imphal, Manipur.

Delhi’s Sherya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 2023 – 1st Runner-up, and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the 2nd Runner-up. The star-studded evening saw performances by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao, and Shivani Jadhav – dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also performed at the 59th edition of the event, hosted by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker.

The event featured multiple rounds of fashion sequences featuring the 30-state winners in a collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star, and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes.

The winners were selected by the panel featuring Femina Miss India Universe 2002 & mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director & writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and fashion designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.

Former Manipur state winners, Soibam Kanchan, Urmila Shagolsem, Maria Chanu Pangambam, and Angobi Chanu Loukrakpam were also present at the ceremony. The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 will air on Colors on May 14 at 10 am.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
R Madhavan feels proud as son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for country
Hollywood News
Bridgerton fame Shonda Rhimes to receive BAFTA special award, confirms Krishnendu Majumdar
MUSIC
From Diljit Dosanjh to Ali Sethi, here’re South Asian singers performing at Coachella 2023
FILM
Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s next sets release date
TELEVISION
Sushmita Sen to resume filming Aarya after suffering cardiac arrest in Feb
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal unveils teaser for his next spy-thriller IB71
NEWS
Katy Perry to perform at King Charles III’s coronation
Entertainment
Rakesh Roshan reveals Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 to roll in 2024
NEWS
Fawad Khan questions release of multiple Pakistani films on Eid
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap shares intriguing first look of Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone from Kennedy
Entertainment
See his work, then judge him: Mithun Chakraborty on son Namashi’s debut film…
TELEVISION
Priyanka Chopra in London to attend Citadel premiere
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW