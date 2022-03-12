Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Indian American doctor killed trying to stop carjacking

Indian American doctor Rakesh Patel (Photo: MedStar Washington Hospital Center/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AN INDIAN American doctor was fatally run over attempting to stop a carjacking in Washington, DC, police said.

Rakesh Patel, 33, from Silver Spring in Maryland, was training as a critical care fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Media reports said the incident took place when Patel was meeting his girlfriend Tuesday (8). He reportedly parked his Mercedes car in Northwest Washington and got out of his car to hand over a package to her.

A suspect who entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle attempted to flee the scene and “struck the victim”, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department said.

“The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead”.

Patel’s vehicle has been recovered, the police said, asking for public assistance in identifying and locating the suspects.

The police also released a video of the Mercedes being pulled up and two people getting out of it – one from the front passenger seat and the other from the back seat – and walking away. However, the video does not show the person driving the car.

MedStar said it was “heartbroken” by the death of Patel who was a medical intensive care unit fellow.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr Rakesh (Rick) Patel. He was the victim of a carjacking and a hit-and-run in the District, according to Metropolitan police,” it said in a Facebook post.

“After completing his Internal Medicine Residency at MedStar Washington, he stayed with us to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead”, it added.

According to The Washington Post, Patel’s girlfriend Rachel Lincoln described the tragedy she witnessed as a “nightmare”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
US to continue to support India with equipment
News
UK man gets life term in jail for plot to kill Pakistani blogger
INDIA
India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
UK
1m tutoring courses delivered to help pupils catch up: Zahawi
News
Britain outlines inquiry terms as Covid-19 prevalence rises
UK
Police watchdog warns against rush to recruit more officers
UK
Hindi novel makes to International Booker Prize longlist
INDIA
India’s ruling party leads in disinformation race, say experts
PAKISTAN
Pakistan warns India over mystery flying object
INDIA
Hugs and tears as families reunite with students evacuated from Sumy
UK
Ukraine aid: UK eases customs rules
US
US congressional hearing questions India’s UN vote on Ukraine issue
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US to continue to support India with equipment
Indian American doctor killed trying to stop carjacking
UK man gets life term in jail for plot to…
India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
Marking a milestone
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals how her character in Turning Red resembles…