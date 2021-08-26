Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164

Entertainment

Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to Netflix

A screengrab of the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood (Photo credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the successful French series Dix Pour Cent, is set to premiere on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. Directed by Shaad Ali and written by Abbas Dalal and Hussein Dalal, the streaming show stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan in principal roles.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, Call My Agent: Bollywood was announced last October. The original workplace comedy was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch. The Indian version follows “four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder”.

Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair said that the team is “ecstatic” to collaborate with Netflix for the series. “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heart-warming emotions,” she said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast with an Indian twist makes “Call My Agent: Bollywood” a delightful watch. “We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy-drama series that has a huge following on Netflix,” added Shergill.

The original series has already been adapted for audiences in Turkey and the UK. Just like the previous versions, the Hindi version too will feature star cameos, according to a press release.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight
Entertainment
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy
Entertainment
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series
Entertainment
Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on the cast of Oonchai
Entertainment
Chehre movie review: An average thriller with top-notch performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Exclusive! Chehre actress Krystle D’Souza: Television actors come with a lot of experience
Big Interview
Neena Gupta: An acting stalwart for all seasons
E-GUIDE
An original story with an engaging and relatable lead character
E-GUIDE
Unveiling the Asian link in Britain’s past
E-GUIDE
Kaushal Kishore: Striking a patriotic chord with Indians
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s…
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to…
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to…
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book…