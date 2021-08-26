Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to Netflix

A screengrab of the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood (Photo credit: Netflix India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the successful French series Dix Pour Cent, is set to premiere on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. Directed by Shaad Ali and written by Abbas Dalal and Hussein Dalal, the streaming show stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan in principal roles.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, Call My Agent: Bollywood was announced last October. The original workplace comedy was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch. The Indian version follows “four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder”.

Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair said that the team is “ecstatic” to collaborate with Netflix for the series. “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heart-warming emotions,” she said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast with an Indian twist makes “Call My Agent: Bollywood” a delightful watch. “We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy-drama series that has a huge following on Netflix,” added Shergill.

The original series has already been adapted for audiences in Turkey and the UK. Just like the previous versions, the Hindi version too will feature star cameos, according to a press release.

