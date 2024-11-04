India lose top WTC spot after New Zealand loss; Australia take lead

With this fall, India have moved to second place behind Australia, who have reclaimed the top spot with a PCT of 62.50.

The loss is India’s fifth in the current WTC cycle, causing their points percentage (PCT) to drop from 62.82 to 58.33. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA lost their top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, dropping to second after a home series loss to New Zealand on Sunday.

India were defeated by 25 runs in the third and final Test in Mumbai, resulting in a 0-3 whitewash, their first at home since South Africa’s 2-0 win in the 1999-2000 series. This marked the first time India has been swept 0-3 in a home series.

The loss is India’s fifth in the current WTC cycle, causing their points percentage (PCT) to drop from 62.82 to 58.33. With this fall, India have moved to second place behind Australia, who have reclaimed the top spot with a PCT of 62.50.

India will now travel to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a series that has taken on added importance as both teams are in close competition for the top two positions.

India, previously seen as strong contenders to win their remaining matches and secure a third consecutive WTC final appearance, now face a tougher path.

They must win four of their five remaining games to qualify for the final without relying on other teams’ results — a challenging task in Australia.

Australia, in a better position, need to secure four wins from their remaining seven Tests.

New Zealand’s historic series sweep has also strengthened their WTC final chances, moving them to fourth with a PCT of 54.55.

Sri Lanka currently hold third place with a PCT of 55.56, while South Africa are in fifth with a PCT of 54.17 and remain in the race for a top-two finish and a place in next year’s one-off Test at Lord’s.

(With inputs from PTI)