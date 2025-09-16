India, US to discuss trade issues after tariff hike

INDIA and the United States will hold trade discussions in New Delhi on Tuesday, officials and Indian media reports said, as the two countries look to resolve a tariff dispute.
India currently faces high US tariffs on most of its exports and has not yet been able to reach a trade deal that would ease the pressure.
Last month, US president Donald Trump raised tariffs on India to 50 per cent in retaliation for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.
Trump has sought to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The move has added to tensions between Washington and New Delhi.
Both governments, however, have said they remain committed to talks.
Commerce ministry official Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday that officials would meet in person on Tuesday for discussions, The Indian Express reported.
According to broadcaster NDTV, Brendan Lynch, assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia, will be part of the US delegation. The report said the discussions would be a “precursor” to a later full round of negotiations.
The talks come a week after Trump said discussions would continue between the two sides to address trade barriers.
“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week, without providing details.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi responded by calling India and the United States “close friends and natural partners” and said teams from both sides were working to conclude discussions “at the earliest”.
