Trade talks with US moving forward positively, says Indian minister Goyal

INDIA’s commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that negotiations on the proposed trade agreement between India and the United States, which began in March, are progressing in a positive atmosphere and both sides are satisfied with the discussions.

He recalled that in February, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump had instructed their trade ministers to conclude the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by November 2025.

“Discussions have been going on in a positive atmosphere with seriousness since March. It is progressing, and both the countries are satisfied with the progress,” Goyal told reporters. On Wednesday, he had also said that India is in “active dialogue” with the United States.

Trump this week said there would be “no difficulty” for the two countries to reach a successful conclusion and that he looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Modi in the coming weeks. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote he was “pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations.”

Modi responded on X, welcoming Trump’s statement and expressing confidence that the negotiations would help unlock the potential of the partnership. He said India and the US are close friends and natural partners and are working to conclude the discussions at the earliest.

The two countries have completed five rounds of negotiations since March. The sixth round, scheduled to take place in India last month, was deferred after Washington imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over purchases of Russian crude oil.

The aim of the pact is to more than double bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 bn. Trade ties have been strained due to tariffs, with the US imposing a 50 per cent import duty on Indian goods from August 27. The move has hit exports from labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, textiles, leather and footwear. India has described the tariffs as unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.

Talks have also been delayed over US demands for greater access in sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy. India has said repeatedly that it will not compromise the interests of small and marginal farmers and cattle rearers.

The US is India’s largest trading partner. In 2024-25, bilateral trade in goods was USD 131.8 bn, with India’s exports at USD 86.5 bn and imports at USD 45.3 bn. The US is also the third-largest investor in India, with foreign direct investment of USD 76.26 bn between April 2000 and June 2025, accounting for 10 per cent of India’s total FDI inflows.

On protests in Nepal, Goyal said the Indian government is monitoring the situation and working to bring back Indian citizens stranded there. He added that the Indian mission in Nepal is ready to provide support and expressed hope for normalcy to return soon.

(With inputs from agencies)