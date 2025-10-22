Skip to content
Trump says trade was key topic in talks with Modi

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Eastern Eye
Oct 22, 2025
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had a conversation with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, mainly focused on trade.

"We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said the discussion also included energy issues, adding that Modi had assured him India would limit its oil purchases from Russia.

"He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do," Trump said.

India and China are among the largest buyers of Russian seaborne crude exports.

Recently, Trump has targeted India for its Russian oil purchases, imposing tariffs on Indian exports to the US to discourage crude buying as he continues to pressure Moscow to reach a peace deal in Ukraine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

