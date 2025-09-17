Trump greets Modi on 75th birthday, trade talks continue in Delhi

Highlights:

Both leaders reaffirm commitment to India-US partnership

Trade talks resume in New Delhi amid tariff tensions

India defends purchase of discounted Russian oil

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday. The phone call sparked hopes of a reset in India-US ties, which had been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

In a social media post, Modi said that like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US comprehensive and global partnership to "new heights."

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," Modi wrote on X. "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Trump praises Modi

Trump said Modi is "doing a tremendous job" and thanked him for supporting his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job," Trump said on Truth Social. "Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine."

The call came a day before Modi’s 75th birthday and was the first since the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.

Trade talks in New Delhi

The call coincided with a new round of India-US talks in New Delhi on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

A spokesperson at the US embassy said: "Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry special secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations."

Tariffs and tensions

The phone call followed social media exchanges between the two leaders in recent days, which indicated intent to rebuild ties.

Relations had been strained after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

In recent weeks, several Trump administration officials, including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, used offensive language while criticising India’s energy ties with Russia.

India defends Russian oil purchases

India has maintained that its energy procurement is based on national interest and market factors. It turned to Russian crude offered at discounted prices after Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ongoing trade negotiations

The fresh round of trade talks came after Modi responded to Trump’s recent remarks on addressing "trade barriers."

Trump had said he looked forward to speaking with Modi in the "upcoming weeks" and expressed confidence that both sides could finalise the proposed deal.

Modi has said India and the US are natural partners and that both sides are working to conclude the negotiations.

In the past few months, several rounds of talks were held, but a deal could not be reached due to differences in areas including agriculture and dairy.

(With inputs from agencies)