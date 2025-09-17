Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump greets Modi on 75th birthday, trade talks continue in Delhi

In a social media post, Modi said that like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US comprehensive and global partnership to "new heights."

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 17, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Highlights:

  • Both leaders reaffirm commitment to India-US partnership
  • Trade talks resume in New Delhi amid tariff tensions
  • India defends purchase of discounted Russian oil

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday. The phone call sparked hopes of a reset in India-US ties, which had been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

In a social media post, Modi said that like Trump, he is also "fully" committed to taking the India-US comprehensive and global partnership to "new heights."

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," Modi wrote on X. "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Trump praises Modi

Trump said Modi is "doing a tremendous job" and thanked him for supporting his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job," Trump said on Truth Social. "Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine."

The call came a day before Modi’s 75th birthday and was the first since the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.

Trade talks in New Delhi

The call coincided with a new round of India-US talks in New Delhi on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

A spokesperson at the US embassy said: "Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry special secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations."

Tariffs and tensions

The phone call followed social media exchanges between the two leaders in recent days, which indicated intent to rebuild ties.

Relations had been strained after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

In recent weeks, several Trump administration officials, including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, used offensive language while criticising India’s energy ties with Russia.

India defends Russian oil purchases

India has maintained that its energy procurement is based on national interest and market factors. It turned to Russian crude offered at discounted prices after Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ongoing trade negotiations

The fresh round of trade talks came after Modi responded to Trump’s recent remarks on addressing "trade barriers."

Trump had said he looked forward to speaking with Modi in the "upcoming weeks" and expressed confidence that both sides could finalise the proposed deal.

Modi has said India and the US are natural partners and that both sides are working to conclude the negotiations.

In the past few months, several rounds of talks were held, but a deal could not be reached due to differences in areas including agriculture and dairy.

(With inputs from agencies)

india-us trademodirussian oiltrump

Related News

Police officers
News

UK defends France migrant returns deal after court blocks first removal

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault
News

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption
News

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit
News

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit

More For You

Starmer

Starmer, who has faced negative coverage since taking office in July 2024, defended the appointment process.

Reuters

Starmer: I would not have appointed Mandelson if aware of Epstein ties

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Monday he would not have appointed Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington had he known the extent of his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This was Starmer’s first public statement since dismissing Mandelson last week. The prime minister is facing questions over his judgement, including from Labour MPs, after initially standing by Mandelson before removing him from the post.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs Pakistan

With this victory, India have won both their matches and are close to qualifying for the Super Fours stage. (Photo: Getty Images)

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Asia Cup, no handshakes after match

Highlights:

  • India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their first meeting since the May conflict.
  • Indian players left the field without handshakes, citing alignment with government and BCCI.
  • Pakistan lodged a protest over the post-match conduct.
  • Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the armed forces.

INDIA defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. It was the first meeting between the two sides since their military conflict in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt

Protesters wave Union Jack and St George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament on September 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt

MORE THAN 100,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday (13), carrying flags of England and Britain and scuffling with police in one of the UK's biggest right-wing demonstrations of modern times.

London's Metropolitan Police said the "Unite the Kingdom" march, organised by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, was attended by nearly 150,000 people, who were kept apart from a "Stand Up to Racism" counter-protest attended by around 5,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson

The event, which Robinson has promoted for months, is being billed by him as the 'UK's biggest free speech festival.' (Photo: Getty Images)

London prepares for rival demonstrations, police deploy 1,600 officers

Highlights

  • More than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday
  • Far-right activist Tommy Robinson to lead "Unite the Kingdom" march
  • Anti-racism groups to stage counter-protests in Whitehall
  • Police impose conditions on routes and timings of demonstrations

LONDON police will deploy more than 1,600 officers across the city on Saturday as rival demonstrations take place, including a rally organised by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and a counter-protest by anti-racism campaigners.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations

Shivani Raja MP

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations

TWO Conservative MPs have launched a petition to stop Leicester City Council cutting back this year's Diwali celebrations.

Shivani Raja, MP for Leicester East, and Neil O'Brien, who represents nearby Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, started the Change.org petition on Wednesday (10) after the council announced plans to remove key elements from the October 20 event.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us